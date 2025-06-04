Frank Nez, Founder Of Franknez, Earns Muck Rack Verification As Trusted Journalist

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Muck Rack's rigorous verification process recognizes journalists who demonstrate consistent, high-quality reporting. Nez's inclusion on the platform ( ) underscores his commitment to delivering transparent, community-driven news that empowers retail investors. Since launching Franknez, Nez has built a loyal following, particularly within the retail investor community on X, where his coverage of market trends, such as #AMC, #MMTLP, and #GME, has resonated with thousands.

"This verification is a testament to the trust my readers and community have placed in Franknez," said Frank Nez. "It strengthens our mission to provide retail investors with accurate, actionable insights into finance, crypto, and emerging banking and local economy trends. I'm excited to leverage Muck Rack's platform to connect with more sources and deliver even deeper market news reporting with my team."

The verification enhances Nez's ability to source exclusive stories and connect with industry leaders, further elevating Franknez's role as a go-to resource for retail investors navigating complex markets. The growing platform continues to expand its reach, offering in-depth coverage of topics like regulatory news, local economies, and financial analysis powered by Nez's expertise and insights by retail communities.

Retail investors and media professionals are invited to explore Nez's work on Franknez and follow his updates on X , where he engages with a vibrant community.

"Over the past four years alone, more than 25 million of you have connected with my work. Not only have these writings been cited by SEC and Congressional reports but now Muck Rack's verification strengthens our position in independent media."

About Franknez

Franknez is a leading online news platform dedicated to empowering retail investors with transparent, data-driven insights. Covering topics from finance to business and regulatory news, the site attracts millions of annual readers and is a trusted resource for the global retail investor community.

