RMX To Deliver VAST's Video Compression Technology To Strategic U.S. Partner

ST. LOUIS, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI ), a leader in advanced video compression technology, announced today it received an initial order from its Asia-Pacific partner TEKSEA Technology Joint Stock Company ("TEKSEA") for VASTTM to supply a critical operational need of the Vietnamese maritime security and defense services.

TEKSEA is engaged with the Vietnamese government to design and deploy a satellite-based camera surveillance system, which includes equipping vessels with video encoding and compression systems to enable real-time transmission of surveillance footage from vessels to a command center via satellite connectivity. The ability to stream real-time video and images from cameras and sensors installed onboard ships to command centers on shore is critical to improving situational awareness and responding quickly to threats at sea. Commanders get a complete picture of the situation at hand, thereby making tactical decisions quickly and accurately. The satellite-based camera surveillance system will support a variety of mission types, including patrol and surveillance; anti-smuggling and maritime crime operations; search and rescue; and protecting the sovereignty of territorial waters.

VAST is a software-based video encoder capable of streaming high-definition video at extremely low bitrates – HD at just 200 Kbps and SD at under 50 Kbps. It can run on virtually any computing hardware without requiring specialized equipment. VAST's video compression and low-SWaP-C make it ideal for solutions like TEKSEA's satellite-based camera surveillance system.

Nguyen Tat Dat, TEKSEA CEO, said "We believe VAST holds great potential. It's a game-changer with respect to the solutions we can now offer our customers. We see opportunities for VAST to improve situational awareness across a variety of mission scenarios for the maritime security and defense services."

Andrew Sheppard, President of RMX Government added "We're very excited to have a partner in Asia-Pacific with deep connections into the ministry of national defense and extensive expertise in cutting edge communications technologies. Their choice of VAST is another validation of our technology. We look forward to expanding their use of VAST's groundbreaking video compression technology."

About TEKSEA

TEKSEA Technology Joint Stock Company specializes in technology consulting and solutions, providing technical services, as well as project management and implementation. TEKSEA is also a commercial promotion and business representative for global partners in the defense and security sector in Vietnam.

About RMX

RMX (Reticulate Micro, Inc.) (OTCQB: RMXI ) is a technology company specializing in advanced data compression and video optimization. Leveraging proprietary, field-validated technology that has demonstrated exceptional performance in the most demanding environments, RMX is aiming to transform the way organizations capture, transmit, store, and share visual data. Originally developed for mission-critical military applications, RMX's platform reduces video bandwidth, storage needs, and power consumption by up to 50%-all without compromising quality or functionality across any network or hardware infrastructure. As data becomes a foundational asset across defense, AI, cloud, and enterprise ecosystems, RMX is positioned to lead the next generation of intelligent, efficient data compression solutions in a rapidly digitizing world.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice Regarding Our Regulation A Offering

An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that the Company may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link . Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Alert . Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by the Company or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by the Company is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in the Company.

Contact:

Media:

RMX Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

RMX Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Reticulate Micro, Inc. (RMX)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED