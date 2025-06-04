Fred Waring's Legacy Continues: New Label Waring Records Debuts With ALFREDA!'S Single 'Died To Myself'

Alfreda! Single art, "Died to Myself"

rooted in legacy and built on genre-crossing music

ATLANTA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALFREDA! (ALFREDA GERALD)'S DEBUT SOLO ALBUM FATE WILL HAVE ITDUE OUT LATER THIS YEAR VIA WARING RECORDSFIRST SINGLE“DIED TO MYSELF” OUT NOWCELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF WARING RECORDS WITHAN UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT OF MUSIC FEATURING ALFREDA!WITH THE ATLANTA BLUES SYNDICATE AND CHRIS BLACKWELLPLUS, A VERY SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCE FROM MATISYAHUJUNE 19 AT BUCKHEAD THEATREWARING RECORDSROOTED IN LEGACY AND BUILT AROUND ORIGINAL, GENRE-CROSSING MUSICFEATURING ALL ORIGINAL MUSIC WRITTEN BY JORDAN WARING, GRANDSON TO MUSIC LUMINARY, FRED WARING -“THE MAN WHO TAUGHT AMERICA HOW TO SING”Waring Records and Alfreda! are thrilled to announce Alfreda!'s debut solo album Fate Will Have It, due out later this year-the first album to be released from Jordan and Sinead Waring's Waring Records. A label rooted in legacy and built on genre-crossing music.“Died to Myself,” the first single off the new album, is out today on all DSPs.“When I first read the lyrics to 'Died to Myself,' I felt like I was staring into a mirror,” says Alfreda!“It spoke to parts of my journey I don't always talk about-learning to release pride, confront pain, and open myself to something greater. I didn't want to just sing it-I wanted to feel it, word for word. This song demanded everything from me, and I gave it everything I had.”“'Died to Myself' is about surrender-spiritual, emotional, and personal. I wrote it as a reflection on what it takes to let go of ego and truly begin again. It's a story about hitting bottom, waking up, and choosing humility over illusion. When Alfreda delivered the vocal, she didn't just sing it-she gave it soul. That's when I knew the song had become something bigger than me.”– Jordan Waring, songwriterKnown for her genre-defying vocal range and dynamic stage presence, Alfreda! is ready to take center stage with a fiery, soul-drenched album of entirely original material. Accompanied by a full brass section, world-class musicians, and a high-energy live performance, she will take the stage on June 19 at the iconic Buckhead Theater-a powerful preview of what's still to come. Tickets are now available for purchase at .Alfreda!'s decade-spanning career includes performances alongside Elton John, Warren Haynes, Oteil Burbridge, The Gap Band, Michelle Malone, Third Day, Celine Dion, The Black Crowes, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mullins and Taliesin Orchestra, Alfreda! has long been recognized as a vocal force on the world stage. But Fate Will Have It marks a bold new chapter - her first studio album made entirely of original songs crafted specifically for her voice and fire.For more information on Alfreda! and all up-to-date news, please visit .Waring Records is Sinead Waring (CEO, Co-Founder), Jordan Waring (Co-Founder), Chris Blackwell (Executive Producer), David Pesin (Director of Marketing and Media), Trammell Starks (Chief Engineer)"We believe the future of soul, R&B, blues, and roots rock music isn't about reinvention - it's about re-centering truth, power, and artistry,” says Jordan Waring.“Alfreda! was the artist we'd been waiting for. She's not just a stunning vocalist - she's a statement of everything this label stands for: originality, elegance, and fire. This isn't just a debut for us - it's the first brick in the road we're building for what's next."“Alfreda Gerald is not just a singer - she's a thunderstorm,” adds Sinead Waring, CEO and co-founder of Waring Records.“She doesn't perform songs, she inhabits them. Her voice can tear the roof off, then turn around and whisper something that breaks your heart. There's no one like her.”Written by Jordan Waring and produced by Chris Blackwell, Alfreda!'s debut album brings together a dream team of musicians - including live brass sections, gospel choirs, and string arrangements - to create a sound that is at once classic and totally fresh.“Chris has elevated every track on this album,” Jordan adds.“He's the rare kind of producer who listens for the soul of a song - and then builds the world around it.”“We're not just making records - we're building experiences,” says Sinead Waring, CEO and co-founder of Waring Records.“People are craving music that moves them. That lifts them. That feels alive. Alfreda! delivers all of that and more.”About the Album: Fate Will Have ItDescribed as Tina Turner meets Aretha Franklin meets Amy Winehouse - crossed with the unmistakable voice of Alfreda Gerald, Fate Will Have It is an explosive, emotionally rich statement of empowerment, heartbreak, and truth.With this signing, Waring Records is staking its place as a new home for artists who are bold, soulful, and unforgettable.# # #Press Contacts:Jim Merlis...Emily Ginsberg...

