The Grant Park Conservancy Summer Shade Festival Returns August 2324, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Now in its 23rd year, the Summer Shade Festival has become one of Atlanta's most anticipated end-of-summer traditions. Presented by and benefiting the Grant Park Conservancy , the free, two-day festival returns Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24, 2025, with live music, a curated artist and vintage market, family-friendly fun, and some of the city's best bites and sips-set in one of Atlanta's most historic and storied green spaces.

Running 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, this year's festival brings something for everyone-from families and art lovers to vintage collectors, music fans, and weekend wanderers. The Main Stage and the Gazebo Stage will host a full lineup of live performances all weekend long. Around the restored Milledge Fountain, a curated vintage experience by GVG Events (formerly Georgia Vintage Goods) will join 140+ regional artists around the park, turning this vibrant space into a can't-miss hub of sound, style, and creativity.

Additional highlights include two daily performances by Deep South Wrestling near the Gazebo, plus free family programming like the Kids' Bouncy House Village, face painting, and the Sunday morning Move & Groove activation hosted by the Grant Park Parents Network. From yoga in the grass to dancing under the trees and a bike valet for cyclists, surprises and discoveries await around every corner. Whether it's the twenty-third visit or the very first, this is where summer goes out in style.

What began as a small neighborhood gathering has grown into one of Atlanta's most beloved traditions. The Summer Shade Festival is more than a party in the park-it's a celebration of creativity, connection, and the mission of the Grant Park Conservancy, the nonprofit dedicated to preserving and enhancing the park's 131 acres. From ecological care to major restoration projects, the Conservancy works year-round to preserve, maintain, and beautify this vital green space for everyone to enjoy. Summer Shade is its biggest fundraiser of the year-and one unforgettable way to give back to the park that gives so much to Atlanta.

Festivities officially kick off Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Adams Realtors Run for the Park 5K , a neighborhood run and community fundraiser that winds through Grant Park's historic streets and directly supports the Conservancy's year-round work. Runners, walkers, and strollers are all welcome. Registration is now open at summershadefestival.

To learn more, donate, or get involved, visit . Forupdates on the festival, visit or follow along at @grantpark on Instagram and Facebook/SummerShadeFestival.

