Germany Unveils €46 Billion Tax Relief Package To Combat Economic Slump
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The German cabinet approved a €46 billion corporate tax relief package on June 4, targeting stagnant growth after two consecutive years of economic contraction.
The plan, valid through 2029, includes accelerated depreciation rules and a phased corporate tax cut from 15% to 10% by 2032.
Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called it a“decisive step to restore competitiveness” for Europe's largest economy, which shrank 0.3% in 2023 and 0.2% in 2024.
Businesses can now deduct 30% annually for machinery investments until 2027, deferring tax liabilities. Electric vehicle buyers gain 75% first-year depreciation for purchases through 2027.
These measures aim to reverse declining industrial output, which fell 3% in 2024, and boost private investment after a 2.8% drop in capital formation.
A separate €500 billion infrastructure fund, approved in March, will modernize transport, energy, and digital networks over 12 years.
Critics argue bureaucracy delays projects-highway builds spend 85% of time on planning.
The fund bypasses Germany's constitutional debt brake, marking a policy shift under Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition.
Germany Unveils €46 Billion Tax Relief Package to Combat Economic Slump
Exports dropped 0.8% in 2024 amid Chinese competition and U.S. tariff threats. Analysts warn the tax cuts offer short-term relief but won't resolve structural issues like high energy costs.
Deutsche Bank's Robin Winkler note the package“lacks tools for broader industrial transformation.” States also fear revenue losses, projecting €28 billion shortfalls by 2029.
The cabinet will present 2025-2026 budget drafts on June 25 and July 30. Parliament must approve all measures, including energy cost reductions and faster permitting reforms.
With 2025 growth forecasts at 0.1%, Germany's recovery hinges on translating fiscal stimulus into tangible projects.
