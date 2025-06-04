403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Job Growth Hits A Two-Year Low In May 2025 Amid Rising Wages
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The ADP Research report shows U.S. private sector hiring added 37,000 jobs in May 2025, the lowest since March 2023.
Economists expected 110,000 jobs, but firms adjust to new trade policies. President Trump's tariffs strengthen American industries, though short-term hiring slows.
The administration's tariffs on Mexico and Canada and China, effective January 2025, prioritize domestic manufacturing.
These measures protect American workers, but businesses, especially in trade and transportation, cut jobs.
Hospitality and finance sectors, however, added positions, showing market resilience. Small and large firms trimmed payrolls, while medium-sized companies held firm.
Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, says hiring slowed after a strong 2024. The report, covering 25 million workers, suggests businesses prepare for a shifting economic landscape.
Wages remain robust, with job-switchers gaining 7% and stayers earning 4.5% more. Strong wages support workers, though rising costs challenge retailers.
Stock futures and Treasury yields dipped, but investors eye long-term gains from pro-America policies.
U.S. Job Growth Hits a Two-Year Low in May 2025
Trump calls for lower interest rates to boost growth, but the Federal Reserve holds rates at 4.25%–4.5%, monitoring 2.8% inflation in 2025.
Consumers, per University of Michigan surveys, expect tougher conditions, yet government officials stress economic strength.
The hiring dip reflects businesses adapting to tariffs that shield U.S. jobs. Manufacturers face short-term hurdles but gain from domestic focus.
Workers see fewer openings, but strong wages signal opportunity. Economists predict a temporary slowdown.
Friday's government jobs report may show nonfarm payrolls easing from April's 177,000, with unemployment steady at 4.1%.
The administration views this as a transition to a stronger economy. Businesses and workers navigate changes with confidence in America-first policies.
These shifts matter because tariffs rebuild U.S. industries. Firms adjust hiring, but long-term job growth looms.
Staying informed helps businesses and workers seize opportunities in a transforming economy.
Economists expected 110,000 jobs, but firms adjust to new trade policies. President Trump's tariffs strengthen American industries, though short-term hiring slows.
The administration's tariffs on Mexico and Canada and China, effective January 2025, prioritize domestic manufacturing.
These measures protect American workers, but businesses, especially in trade and transportation, cut jobs.
Hospitality and finance sectors, however, added positions, showing market resilience. Small and large firms trimmed payrolls, while medium-sized companies held firm.
Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, says hiring slowed after a strong 2024. The report, covering 25 million workers, suggests businesses prepare for a shifting economic landscape.
Wages remain robust, with job-switchers gaining 7% and stayers earning 4.5% more. Strong wages support workers, though rising costs challenge retailers.
Stock futures and Treasury yields dipped, but investors eye long-term gains from pro-America policies.
U.S. Job Growth Hits a Two-Year Low in May 2025
Trump calls for lower interest rates to boost growth, but the Federal Reserve holds rates at 4.25%–4.5%, monitoring 2.8% inflation in 2025.
Consumers, per University of Michigan surveys, expect tougher conditions, yet government officials stress economic strength.
The hiring dip reflects businesses adapting to tariffs that shield U.S. jobs. Manufacturers face short-term hurdles but gain from domestic focus.
Workers see fewer openings, but strong wages signal opportunity. Economists predict a temporary slowdown.
Friday's government jobs report may show nonfarm payrolls easing from April's 177,000, with unemployment steady at 4.1%.
The administration views this as a transition to a stronger economy. Businesses and workers navigate changes with confidence in America-first policies.
These shifts matter because tariffs rebuild U.S. industries. Firms adjust hiring, but long-term job growth looms.
Staying informed helps businesses and workers seize opportunities in a transforming economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment