Brava Energia Shatters Production Records Amid Brazil's Push For Energy Autonomy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian energy firm Brava Energia reported a historic production surge of 88,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in May 2025, according to company filings.
The figure marks an 8.2% monthly increase and a 25% quarterly jump, driven by optimized offshore operations.
Its Atlanta field hit 39,000 boe/d-the highest since operations began in December 2024-while the Papa-Terra field achieved its best output since September 2021.
The state-aligned producer, formed through the 2024 merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta, reversed a R$1.03 billion Q4 2024 loss to post a R$829 ($145) million Q1 2025 profit.
Shares rose 3.8% on the São Paulo exchange despite Brent crude prices dipping to $65/barrel.
Analysts attribute this resilience to Brava's operational efficiency, with onshore extraction costs falling to $16.7/barrel.
Strategic asset management played a key role. Brava abandoned plans to sell Bahia onshore fields after production gains, prioritizing gas sector synergies.
The company now operates six offshore wells in Atlanta, with two additional wells set for July activation. Manati field's partial May restart added 2,900 boe/d during its final 10 days.
Domestic brokerages project further growth. BTG Pactual set a 12-month price target of R$32/share, citing Brava's potential to hit 100,000 boe/d by late 2025.
The firm's pivot from loss-making ventures to high-yield offshore projects mirrors Brazil's broader strategy to reduce reliance on foreign energy imports.
