Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Announces ₹10 Lakh Aid For Bengaluru Stampede Victims' Kin, Orders Magisterial Inquiry
The Karnataka C has announced ₹10 lakh aid for victims' families and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the stampede-like situation.Also Read | PM Modi expresses condolences over fatal RCB celebrations that killed 11
Among the injured, one person is reported to be in critical condition. The injured have been admitted to Bowring and Vydehi hospitals, with some suffering head injuries being transferred to NIMHANS for specialised care.
The incident occurred as vast crowds gathered to celebrate the team's historic triumph.Also Read | 10 injured, 1 critical in a stampede-like situation outside Chinnaswamy stadium What Karnataka CM said on Bengaluru stampede?
Confirming 11 deaths in the Bengaluru stampede, Congress leader and Karnataka CM said,“This was a major tragedy. People have died in a stampede. Eleven lives have been lost and 33 others are seriously injured. Around 14 people have taken treatment at the outpatient facility. I visited the hospital. Such an incident should never have happened, and the government deeply regrets it.”
“The turnout was far beyond what we anticipated. In front of Vidhana Soudha, nearly one lakh people had gathered, but there were no incidents there. However, at Chinnaswamyy Stadium , there were casualties. No one, neither the cricket association nor the government, expected this, as the stadium has a seating capacity of about 35,000. We assumed only a slightly larger crowd would show up. But almost two to three lakh people gathered,” CM Siddaramaiah added.Also Read | Bengaluru stampede during RCB's victory celebrations kills 11
“Most of the deceased are young. The government will provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives.”
“A magisterial enquiry has been ordered. Following this probe, action will be taken against whoever responsible. But this incident was unexpected. Such a crowd was not expected,” the Karnataka CM said.
“I do not want to play politics in this case. I don't want to play politics. That is why, even though there was an unexpected crowd, we have ordered a magisterial probe. I don't want to defend the incident. I don't want to play politics. Let us see the magisterial report. I will give 15 days' time for this report.”
“Such incidents happened in many places; I am not going to defend it by comparing them and saying that it happened here and there... 50-60 people died in Kumbh Mela. I did not criticise. If the Congress criticises, then that is a different matter. Did I or the Karnataka government criticise?” he asked.
CM Siddaramaiah also posted about the incident on X and wrote:DK Shivakumar visits Bengaluru stampede victims
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar meets the injured in the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his sorrow on social media, urging fans to prioritise safety above all else.Also Read | Former RCB owner Mallya recalls picking Kohli, says IPL title is dream-come-true moment for him
He wrote,“Those who came to witness RCB's IPL victory celebrations have been struck by tragedy and loss, bringing deep pain and shock. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased and their families. Let pride in our team never outweigh the value of life. I appeal to everyone to please stay safe."
