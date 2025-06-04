COVID-19 Update, 4 June 2025: 7 New Deaths In India Over Last 24 Hours, Active Toll Jumps Over 4,300 - Latest Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) data shows that seven people have lost their lives, and the nation's active COVID-19 cases now stand at 4,302 as of 5 June 2025.

The daily updating database also highlighted that 276 new COVID-19 cases have been added to the official numbers as of Wednesday. The Ministry data sheds light on 44 people losing their lives to the global pandemic, which made a recent comeback in India.

1. Delhi: The national capital reported the death of one, 22-year-old female who lost her life due to lower respiratory tract infection, COVID pneumonia, shock and Type 1 respiratory failure.

2. Maharashtra: The State reported four deaths in the last 24 hours, with the first one a 55-year-old man with Cardiac Arrythmia and was on antiarrythimics. The second person was a 73-year-old male with Cardiogenic Shock, Parkinson's Disease, COVID-19 pneumonia, and Hypertension.

The third person who lost their life was a 23-year-old female with Diabetes Mellitus and HTN. The fourth death was of a 27-year-old male with IHD with old PTB, LRTI, and alcohol withdrawal seizure.

3. Tamil Nadu: The State reported one death in the last 24 hours, a 76-year-old male with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), COVID-19 pneumonia, and sepsis with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS).

4. Gujarat: The State reported one death without any details so far.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, so far, 3,281 people have been cured/discharged/migrated since 1 January 2025, and in the last 24 hours, 581 people have been added to the list.

Centre's push for healthcare preparedness

The Indian government has asked the States and the Union territories to increase their individual healthcare preparedness to ensure that there is availability of oxygen, ventilators, and essential medicines at hospitals amid COVID-19 comeback concerns, according to an earlier Mint report.

“In view of the recent increase in covid-19 cases in India , a series of technical review meetings were held on 2nd and 3rd June under chairpersonship of Dr Sunita Sharma, director general of health services (DGHS), with representatives of Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and central government hospitals in Delhi along with representatives from all states and UTs to evaluate the current Covid-19 situation and preparedness measures,” Mint reported citing officials aware of the development.

The officials also mentioned that the deaths being reported, the people already had pre-existing illnesses of some sort. The government also has plans to conduct more mock drills to check the nation's preparedness for health facilities, according to the report.