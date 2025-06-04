Did Trump Know About Ukraine's Drone Blitz In Advance?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Ukraine's strategic drone strikes on Sunday against elements of Russia's nuclear triad all across the country were an unprecedented provocation that risks a dramatic worsening of the conflict.

Speculation has since swirled about whether Trump knew about these attacks in advance, which his Press Secretary denied . What follows are five relevant points, each accompanied by brief arguments about why they either do or do not prove that he really was aware, which will help readers make up their own mind:

1. Trump is Pushing For A Record Trillion-Dollar Defense Budget

* Escalating and then maintaining tensions with Russia, but importantly keeping them manageable, would create a sense of urgency in Congress for passing this record budget by year's end and reduce opposition to it from key MAGA allies. The military-industrial complex is influential in Trump 2.0 and he himself has always boasted about how powerful he wants the US Armed Forces to become. He might thus have known about Ukraine's drone strike plans in advance, but didn't call them off for this reason.

– Trump has invested a lot of political capital in trying to de-escalate tensions with Russia and caught tons of flak as a result, yet he still officially remains committed to it (at least for now), thus suggesting sincerity. Regarding his proposed defense budget, it may be more about preparing the US for war with China, rather than waging another endless war against Russia by proxy. There's also wide congressional approval for containing China, so his defense budget likely doesn't need escalated tensions with Russia to pass.

2. Trump Surprisingly Patched Up His Problems With Zelensky