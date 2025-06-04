Anwar's Immunity Bid Fails In Rule-Of-Law Test For Malaysia

MENAFN - Asia Times) In a landmark June 4 ruling, Malaysia's High Court denied Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's controversial attempt to shield himself from civil proceedings by invoking a constitutional mechanism - a move critics say was a veiled attempt at political immunity.

The court's rejection of Anwar's bid marks the beginning of a legal confrontation unprecedented in Malaysian history: a sitting prime minister now stands to defend himself in court while governing the nation.

The decision arrives on the heels of a motion by Anwar's legal team seeking to refer eight constitutional questions to the Federal Court. These questions, according to the defense, pertained to the burdens placed on the Prime Minister's Office by an ongoing civil suit and were framed not as an immunity plea but as a request for a“constitutional filter.” Yet the distinction was semantic at best.

“We are not claiming immunity,” Anwar's counsel asserted on June 3.“We are simply seeking clarity to protect the executive's function.” But the subtext was clear: Anwar wanted out of the dock.

Delayed bid

The case in question - a civil suit filed by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther alleging sexual misconduct by Anwar - predates Anwar's premiership. The incident allegedly occurred in 2018, and Rawther filed the suit in 2020.

Notably, Anwar did not attempt to strike out the suit at any point over the past three years. Only on May 23, 2025 - a staggering 912 days after he assumed office - did he pivot to constitutional arguments.

Rawther's lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, minced no words in court.“Why did the Prime Minister take 912 days to raise this issue?” he asked.“If the matter truly affected his ability to discharge executive functions, he should have addressed it long ago.”