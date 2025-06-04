OECS CBF To Amplify Regional Action At UNOC-3

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)For Caribbean people, the ocean is more than a resource-it is central to our identity, our food systems, our economies, and our way of life. It sustains cultures, drives livelihoods, and links generations through shared history and stewardship.

Yet, the Caribbean Sea faces mounting threats. Climate change, biodiversity loss, marine pollution, and overexploitation are intensifying, jeopardising both ecosystems and communities. These challenges do not recognise borders. They demand unified, science-based action from governments working together.

At the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), being held in Nice, France from June 9–13, 2025, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member states, represented by the OECS Commission, will join with the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) to present a coordinated regional response that links political commitment with financing and results.

UNOC3, co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, will bring global leaders together under the theme“Scaling up Ocean Action Based on Science and Innovation for the Implementation of Goal 14: An Ocean for Sustainable Development.”

Caribbean governments advancing Ocean commitments

Caribbean governments are demonstrating that regional cooperation is key to protecting 30 percent of marine and coastal areas by 2030, in line with SDG 14 and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

At the centre of their engagement at UNOC3 is the global launch of the Actioning Blue: Caribbean 30×30 Vision for the Ocean-a political declaration developed by a high-level policy working group and endorsed at the recent OECS Council of Ministers for Environmental Sustainability (COMES 12) held in Antigua and Barbuda.

This initiative strengthens intergovernmental coordination through a newly formed Ocean Coordination Mechanism, hosted by the government of Grenada, and supported by 18 countries and 9 intergovernmental organizations. These political and technical frameworks reflect a growing movement to build collective capacity, align national efforts, and scale science-based implementation across borders.

From policy to practice

To drive action beyond declarations, the Caribbean is also pioneering innovative financing through the Caribbean Sustainable Finance Architecture, coordinated by the CBF. Through this mechanism and others, over US$33 million has been deployed- not simply to fund projects, but to deliver long-term results that are aligned to the 30×30 Vision for the Ocean, to ensure that both the region's people and nature thrive.

This financing has enabled the expansion of marine protected areas, the strengthening of biodiversity conservation policies, and the implementation of locally led climate adaptation efforts in 12 countries. By aligning financial flows with national and regional goals, this approach is helping Caribbean states deliver on international targets while empowering communities.

Aligning with UNOC3 priorities

The Caribbean delegation will participate in several high-level sessions during UNOC3 that reflect the conference's core pillars: science-based decision-making, innovative partnerships, and scaled financing.

These events including the global launch of Actioning Blue, and panels on ocean coordination and sustainable finance are not standalone moments, but part of a strategic effort to catalyze commitments, amplify Caribbean leadership, and secure investment in ocean health.

As the global community works to secure a healthy, resilient ocean, Caribbean nations will be at the table united, prepared, and speaking with one voice.

The post OECS – CBF to amplify regional action at UNOC-3 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .