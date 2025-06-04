St Lucia To Host 5Th Global Piton Awards For Top Travel Trade Partners

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is once again rolling out the red carpet for its top-performing travel trade partners through its highly anticipated Global Piton Awards (GPA). This marks the 5th hosting of the elite incentive programme, which celebrates travel advisors and tour operators who have earned the rare distinction of top-producing room nights over the 2024 calendar year.

In collaboration with Recommend Magazine and under the Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) Programme, this year's Global Piton Awards will welcome top sellers from the United States (15), Canada (5), the United Kingdom (10), and the Caribbean (5). These distinguished achievers will be immersed in the sights, sounds, and adventures of Saint Lucia from June 15–19, 2025, experiencing firsthand what makes the island such a coveted destination.

The pinnacle of the programme will be a grand, invitation-only gala on June 17, 2025, where the top-performing partners will be honored with prestigious accolades, including:



The Prime Minister's Award for Excellence;

The Minister of Tourism's Award for Excellence; The SLTA's Chairman Award for Excellence.

“The Global Piton Awards stand as a symbol of Saint Lucia's pride, a tribute to our iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site twin peaks and to the remarkable heights our travel partners continue to reach,” said Louis E. A. Lewis, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.“Beyond recognising excellence, this programme strengthens relationships, renews passion for our destination, and inspires continued success among those who champion Saint Lucia across the globe.”

Each year, the SLTA continues to deepen its engagement with international travel advisors and tour operators, fostering meaningful partnerships that contribute to Saint Lucia's robust tourism growth.

