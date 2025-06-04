Guyana To Strengthen Regional Collaboration On Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The National Assemblyon Monday to improve regional cooperation on the criminal justice system and crime prevention.

These bills, which were developed by the legislative committee of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), were designed to further the multilateral collaboration in the Caribbean region.

During the second reading of the RSS bill, attorney general and minister of legal affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, highlighted the importance of this bill, stating that crime has long been one of the significant challenges facing the Caribbean region. He noted that crime has been identified as a critical priority by the CARICOM heads of government, emphasising that crime is inimical to peace, order and stability in the region.

The AG said, “There is a recognition that we cannot continue with business as usual...At the level of the Legal Affairs Committee of CARICOM, we have been tasked with the responsibility of reviewing all treaties and agreements that we have signed in this area and to proceed swiftly with all outstanding legislation in this regard.”

The RSS will now become the premier regional law enforcement agency in the Caribbean, and it will be introduced in every country throughout the Caribbean region.

“This is the first time Guyana will be a part of a regional law enforcement agency that will have direct legal municipal powers under our legislation to function here as part of our law enforcement apparatus. We are perhaps the country that needs this the most,” the attorney general highlighted.

Meanwhile, minister Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips said the passage of the bill is not merely about the legal ramifications, but also Guyana's solidarity with the region, as well as a shared responsibility for peace and stability in the region.

“Supporting this bill is to honour the principles of solidarity, mutual respect and the collective security principles that define who we are as Caribbean people,” prime minister Phillips stated. The functions of the RSS are to promote cooperation among member states in the prevention of traffic in illegal substances, search and rescue, fisheries protection, marine policing duties, natural and other disasters, pollution control, and prevention of smuggling.

Lending his full support for passage of the legislation, minister of home affairs Robeson Benn stated that the bill is critical now more than ever as Guyana continues to face existential threats from its western neighbour.

Additionally, opposition member of parliament Geeta Chandan-Edmond, who provided her resolute and unwavering support for the bill, noted that it is a legislative measure that is significant to Guyana's safety, security, sovereignty and stability.

Similarly, opposition member of parliament Amanza Walton-Desir, who supported the bill, said the RSS is a vital regional institution committed to protecting public order and democratic governance. She added:“There is no objection on this side of the House to the bill.”

CARICOM arrest warrant bill

Following the passage of the CARICOM Arrest Warrant Bill, there will be no major legal obstacles to the enforcement of warrants issued in one CARICOM nation in another.

This bill was introduced in 2024 at the 'Second Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue.' It seeks to combat cross-border crimes by utilising standardised extradition processes across member states.

The attorney general said this bill entails expediting the processes for returning criminally charged or convicted individuals to the jurisdiction in which the offence was committed. It will ensure that criminals face consistent legal accountability throughout the region.

The bill also received complete support from minister Benn and opposition member of parliament Chandan-Edmond.

