US To Ramp Up Crackdown On Visa Overstays: Implements Visa Restrictions For Central American Government Officials

WASHINGTON, USA – At the direction of the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are ramping up the review of immigration records and will take immediate appropriate actions to crackdown on visa overstays stemming from the Biden administration's failure to enforce the law.

This urgent crackdown comes after authorities arrested 45-year-old Mohammed Sabry Solima for setting at least eight Americans on fire in a shocking terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado. Solima is an Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa in the US and remained in the country unlawfully since 2022. Soliman faces federal hate crime and multiple state felony charges, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services said.

“There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”– Secretary Noem.

Meanwhile, the Department of State took steps to impose visa restrictions on several Central American government officials and their family members for their nexus to the Cuban regime's forced labor scheme. The officials are responsible for Cuban medical mission programs that include elements of forced labor and the exploitation of Cuban workers. These steps promote accountability for those who support and perpetuate these exploitative practices. The Cuban labor export program abuses the participants, enriches the corrupt Cuban regime, and deprives everyday Cubans of essential medical care that they desperately need in their homeland.

“Our goal is to support the Cuban people in their pursuit of freedom and dignity, all while promoting accountability for those who contribute to a forced labor scheme. By pursuing these visa restrictions, the US is sending a clear message about our commitment to promoting human rights and respect for labor rights worldwide. We encourage other nations to join us in this effort,” the US State Department said in a press statement, attributed to Marco Rubio, Secretary of State.

