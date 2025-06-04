Taiwan-Funded Projects To Benefit St Lucia's Infrastructue

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – Taiwan continues to fund community infrastructure projects to“address various social and developmental needs in communities throughout the island,” the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said on Tuesday.

On June 2, the government of Saint Lucia received XCD $7 million donation from Taiwan.

$5 million will be used to support small infrastructure projects Initiative.

“The Small Infrastructure Projects Initiative, implemented by the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF), will improve daily life and living standards in targeted communities by building and rehabilitating new and existing local infrastructure,” the OPM said.

$1 million will be allocated to the ministry of agriculture to rehabilitate and modernize the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex.

“Fishers and stakeholders operating from the Vieux-Fort Fisheries Complex can expect numerous physical enhancements to the facility. This investment will enhance safety and hygiene standards for fishers, strengthen the structural integrity of the facility, and improve the overall façade and aesthetics of the complex, resulting in a more inviting customer experience,” according to the OPM.

$1 million has been allocated to the new Soufriere Elderly/Senior Day Care Centre Project.

The ministry of health is expected to break ground, the OPM advised. Clients can expect high-quality caregiver services that include:



Personal care and supervision;

Selected health care/nursing services (medication management);

Nutrition;

Therapeutic recreation and social activities; Daytime companionship from qualified caregivers.

“More than 250 community roads and bridges, footpaths and walkways, walls, dwellings and drains in all 17 constituencies will receive attention. In addition to enhancing community infrastructure, the Small Infrastructure Projects Initiative will create at least 700 new jobs, upskill labourers and generate significant economic activity – $5 million will be injected into the local economy,” according to the OPM.

