PAHO Urges Strengthened Surveillance And Childhood Vaccination Amid Rising Pertussis Cases

WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO) - The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently issued anin response to rising pertussis (whooping cough) cases in the Region of the Americas. PAHO calls on countries to strengthen epidemiological surveillance, monitor childhood vaccination coverage closely, and take immediate steps to close immunization gaps, particularly among children under 1 and under 5.

Pertussis, a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It begins with mild fever, runny nose, and cough, progressing to severe coughing fits followed by a high-pitched“whoop” sound when inhaling. The disease is especially dangerous for infants, who may face serious complications or death.

In 2025, 7 countries in the Region of the Americas-Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States, Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru-reported pertussis outbreaks, with 14,201 cases and 93 deaths as of mid-May. In 2024, the Region reported a provisional total of 43,751 cases. However, the 2025 cases already exceed the 4,139 cases in 2023 and 3,283 cases in 2022.

This resurgence is not limited to the Americas, as global pertussis cases are also increasing. From 2010 to 2019, an average of 170,000 cases were reported annually. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cases dropped to 29,000 in 2021 but rebounded to over 158,000 in 2023, driven by declining childhood vaccination rates.

In five of the seven countries with outbreaks and available data, coverage for the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccine (DTP3) in 2024 fell below PAHO's recommended 95 percent. Regional coverage for the first (DTP1) and third (DTP3) doses dropped to historic lows of 87 percent and 81 percent in 2021, with partial recovery to 90 and 88 percent in 2023. Significant subnational disparities persist.

PAHO urges countries to achieve and maintain at least 95 percent coverage for the three-dose DTP series in children under 1, ensure booster doses throughout childhood and adolescence, and vaccinate pregnant women in outbreak areas and health workers caring for newborns.

