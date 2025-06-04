Hope Spring Charity Announces Eid Adha Ecards 2025

MENAFN - Pressat) As thousands of muslims around the UK prepare to mark Eid Al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, Herefords based water poverty alleviation charity Hope Spring Water has announced the release of a new set of online greeting cards, designed for the occasion. The charity invites the public to explore and send free or donation-based Eid Adha greetings eCard via its platform. The festival starts on Friday, 5th of June.

Known as one of the most significant Islamic celebrations, Eid Al-Adha commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering faith and his willingness to sacrifice for a higher cause. Reflecting this spirit of giving, Hope Spring Water has created a way for people to connect with loved ones through thoughtful, culturally mindful ecards, while also supporting essential water projects in vulnerable communities across West Africa.

“Eid Al-Adha is not just about celebration,” said Seun Olonade, volunteer manager at Hope Spring.“It's about compassion, community, and responsibility, values that resonate deeply with what we do. Sending an ecard becomes a meaningful way to spread joy while helping people access something as vital as clean water.”

This year, Hope Spring is placing special emphasis on educating the public about the connection between climate change and water scarcity.“Many people don't realise how global environmental challenges are impacting water access in regions like West Africa,” said Olonade.“Our ecards are not just greetings, they're also a gentle reminder of how small actions, like supporting a water charity, can contribute to lasting change.”

Unlike traditional paper cards, these digital alternatives are environmentally friendly and instantly accessible, making them ideal for the modern, conscious giver. The ecard platform also offers users the chance to personalize their messages, schedule delivery, and share greetings across different time zones, including a convenient option to send cards via WhatsApp, a feature especially appreciated by diaspora communities looking to connect with loved ones across borders.

With Eid Al-Adha expected to fall on Friday, June 6th 2025 in many parts of the world, Hope Spring encourages celebrants to start exploring the platform early and choose cards that combine festive cheer with social impact.

For more information and to send an ecard, visit the Eid Adha greetings eCard page in the HopeSpring Website.