Botanical Wonderland Blooms In Seaford As Arts Charity SCIP Transforms Historic Crypt Gallery For The Garden Show
The Crypt Gallery, 23 Church Street, Seaford | @wearescip
Prepare to be immersed in a vibrant celebration of nature and art as the Arts Charity SCIP transforms The Crypt Gallery into a captivating botanical arts festival, "The Garden Show," this summer. Known for their bold and insightful exhibitions, SCIP returns with a three-week exploration celebrating all things floral.
Visitors will be treated to a diverse collection of artworks, including the whimsical fine art of Hello Marine, the delicate ceramic creations of Frances Doherty, the intricate prints of Kit Boyd and Lisa Stubbs, and the captivating illustrations of award-winning Graham Carter, each offering a unique perspective on the floral world.
Alongside the exhibition, a range of free, hands-on art workshops for all ages will be offered, including engaging sessions for children and young people. Dive into the world of cyanotype printing or create vibrant Mexican-inspired floral headwear!
The SCIP Studio will blossom into an extraordinary paper rainforest, meticulously crafted by the charity's youth group in collaboration with paper artist Lauren Hayes. This immersive installation, co- designed and populated by the young participants with tropical flora and fauna, promises to be a breathtaking spectacle, as Angela Raven Trustee, enthusiastically states,
"We are working with paper artist Lauren Hayes to create this amazing installation, and the young people working on this project will lead the design of creatures and plant life – it's going to be spectacular"
Adding a unique touch, community volunteers have spent the past three months crafting fascinating fungi sculptures that will be artfully installed within the stunning medieval undercroft of The Crypt Gallery. This creative juxtaposition of organic forms within the ancient architecture, a scheduled monument and one of the UK's oldest of its kind, offers a truly unique experience.
Throughout the exhibition, visitors can also enjoy a selection of films, including SCIP's co-founder Alice Carter's film exploring the local community's relationship with gardens, and artist Abigail Brown's incredible film 'Living Sculpture.'
With live demonstrations and a dedicated creative kids' corner, "The Garden Show" offers a delightful blend of art, hands-on activities, and cultural heritage, making it the perfect destination for all ages to learn, create, and appreciate the vital ecosystems that surround us, all within the atmospheric setting of The Crypt Gallery.
