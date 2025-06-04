Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Paul Meeks As Managing Director

MENAFN - iCrowdNewsWire)-Water Tower Research LLC ( ) is modernizing IR with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of investor relations services, research-driven content and communications, and investor engagement. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Paul Meeks has joined the firm as Managing Director.

Shawn Severson, WTR CEO and Co-Founder, said,“We are pleased to welcome Paul to Water Tower Research as the newest member of our expanding Technology Team. Paul brings deep expertise in investment management and a distinguished track record of insight into the technology sector. His perspective will further strengthen our already outstanding team, joining Dr. John Roy and Kunal Madhukar in delivering industry-leading research and thought leadership. As we continue to grow our coverage across dynamic and innovative technology companies, Paul's contributions will be instrumental in broadening our reach and delivering even greater value to investors. At Water Tower Research, our mission is to democratize access to high-quality equity research-helping all investors uncover new opportunities and understand the key trends, companies, and catalysts shaping the future of tech.”

Paul Meeks is a Managing Director on the Technology team at Water Tower Research. He brings more than 30 years of buy-side experience to WTR as an institutional investment analyst, portfolio manager, research director, and chief investment officer. Paul is widely recognized for having launched and managed $8 billion in technology funds for Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, among the largest technology-focused funds during the dot-com era. The fund was acquired by BlackRock in 2006. He has also held management positions with Jurika and Voyles, NMH Advisors, and Saturna Capital. Paul started his career at Trinity Investment Management in Boston. He currently holds management positions with Harvest Portfolio Management and 17 Asset Management.

Paul is also a well-respected commentator and recognized technology expert. He has appeared weekly on air in the business media to“talk tech” since 1995 and is recognized as CNBC's“Tech Guru”. Paul also hosts“Tech Tune-Up with Paul Meeks” each week on Benzinga's YouTube channel.

Over the last 20 years, Paul has also served as an adjunct or full-time professor of finance and accounting at three universities, most recently at The Citadel's Baker School of Business where he raised $2 million for and was faculty advisor to the Student Managed Investment Fund. Paul earned bachelor's degrees in history and political science from Williams College and holds an MM (MBA) from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.