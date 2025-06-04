Eid On Loan: The Hidden Crisis In Kashmir's Working Class

Representational Photo

Eid should be a time of celebration. Families gather, share meals, exchange gifts, and enjoy moments of happiness. But for many labourers in Kashmir, this festival is anything but joyful.

As the festival approaches, they face a familiar and daunting challenge: how to meet rising expenses on a meager income.

Basic things become tough to afford. New clothes for the family, special meals with mutton and chicken, small gifts for children carry a cost that feels heavier every year.

Prices for everyday items climb, but wages stay low. The tradition of giving Eidi, those small gifts for relatives and loved ones, adds to the pressure.

For labourers, meeting these expectations often means borrowing money they cannot afford to repay.

Read Also The Invisible Labour That Holds Kashmiri Homes Together Kashmir Is Online. But Are We Still Connected Offline?

This borrowing creates a vicious cycle. What starts as a small loan can balloon into crushing debt. Interest rates are steep. Repayment plans stretch out. The stress of juggling these debts takes a toll on mental health. Sleepless nights and worry become the norm.

Sometimes, this pressure leads to risky decisions or accidents caused by stress and fatigue. Health problems follow, creating even more hardship.

The strain doesn't stop at the individual. It seeps into family life. Money worries spark arguments and tension at home. Children, who should be carefree and excited about Eid, instead feel the weight of financial stress. Their smiles fade. Their sense of security wavers. The mental and emotional health of entire families suffers.

Why is this happening every year? Why are labourers, who work so hard to build and sustain our communities, left without support during one of the most important festivals?

The truth is, there are few safety nets. Affordable credit is hard to find. Financial education is almost nonexistent. Saving money, even a small amount each month, seems out of reach for many.

Society, too, plays a role. The cultural expectations tied to Eid can feel overwhelming. There's pressure to give, to celebrate in a certain way, even when the means aren't there. Instead of easing the burden, these social norms add to it.

But what if we thought differently? What if employers offered small Eid bonuses to their workers? What if local banks and microfinance institutions provided fair loans with reasonable interest? What if community centers and schools offered simple financial lessons tailored to labourers' realities? What if saving even a small amount - say Rs 100 a month - was encouraged and supported?

These small changes could make a big difference. They could ease the pressure and help break the cycle of debt and stress. More importantly, they could restore Eid as a time of hope and joy, not anxiety.

The financial stress labourers face during Eid is a symptom of a deeper problem - inequality and a lack of support for those who keep our society running. It demands a collective response. Community leaders, policymakers, employers, and neighbours all have a role to play.

Eid is a celebration of faith, family, and community. To honour that spirit, we must build systems that help labourers plan for the future, manage their finances wisely, and protect their mental health. Only then can Eid be truly joyful for everyone.

As this year's Eid approaches, let's remember the labourers whose silent struggles often go unseen. Let's ask ourselves what we can do to support them. Not just during the festival, but every day. Because real celebration means no one is left behind.