Nominations Open For American Marketing Association Chicago's 2025 Marketer Of The Year Award

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announces the opening of nominations for its fourth annual "Marketer of the Year" award. The award recognizes a top Chicagoland marketer who is leading a brand forward. Chicago is a hub for marketing's creative minds, promoting brands of all sizes. The Marketer of the Year award honors the most outstanding professional in a competitive field.

"The Marketer of the Year Award showcases the exceptional talent that makes Chicago a vibrant marketing center," said Josh Blacksmith, president of AMA Chicago. "We're seeking professionals who demonstrate not only marketing excellence but also the vision and adaptability needed to navigate today's complex brand landscape. This award celebrates those who blend strategic insight with creative execution to drive meaningful business impact."

The 2025 Marketer of the Year honoree will be recognized for their strategic approach, outstanding results, visionary leadership, and exceptional marketing contributions. Examples include marketers who have evolved a brand and changed how consumers view them; marketers who made headlines and built engagement and awareness of their brand; marketers who led a successful brand or product pivot; and marketers whose specific campaigns yielded remarkable results.

Nominees must be based in the greater Chicago area; their employer does not need to be located in the area. A nominee's current responsibilities must focus on branding, marketing, and communications for their company's or client's brand. In-house marketers, agencies, and service providers are eligible to enter on their own behalf or on behalf of others who deserve this recognition. Self-nominations are always welcome and expected. Reference/s may be requested by AMA Chicago.

Christine Buck was named the 2024 "Marketer of the Year." Buck is Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), a non-profit organization that promotes the use of information technology and management systems in healthcare. The annual award, now in its fourth year, recognizes an outstanding marketer in the Chicagoland area who has made notable contributions to the field.

AMA Chicago encourages people to nominate their colleagues, direct reports, and managers. Agency employees are encouraged to nominate members of their clients' marketing department or campaign leaders. For guidance on submissions, visit the AMA Chicago website to read "Marketing Awards: Build a Culture of Recognition by Rewarding High-Achieving Team Members ." The article outlines the benefits of marketing awards and steps for creating a knock-out application.

Entries are $125 each and must be submitted by July 31, 2025. The award will be presented to the winner at AMA Chicago's CMO Forum on October 7, 2025. For more information about the award or to become a member of the AMA Chicago chapter, visit AMAChicago .

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago to learn more and become a member.