Melinda Gilmore Photography Unveils New SEO-Optimized Website Powered By Kadence WP

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Morgan City, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Melinda Gilmore Photography, a leading professional photography studio, today announced the launch of its new SEO-optimized website built on the Kadence WP platform. The redesigned site offers improved user experience, faster load times, and enhanced search engine visibility for potential clients seeking high-quality photography services.







The new website, accessible at , features a modern, responsive design that showcases Melinda Gilmore's extensive portfolio across various photography genres. Key improvements include:



Optimized page load speeds for better user experience

Improved navigation and site structure

Enhanced mobile responsiveness

Integrated booking system for seamless client scheduling Advanced SEO features to boost online visibility

"Our new website represents a significant step forward in connecting with clients and showcasing our work," said Melinda Gilmore, owner and lead photographer. "By leveraging the power of Kadence WP and implementing robust SEO strategies, we're making it easier than ever for potential clients to find us and explore our services."

Adopting Kadence WP as the foundation for the new site allows for greater flexibility in design and functionality. This move aligns with Melinda Gilmore Photography's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology in their photographic work and online presence.

The project's marketing manager Simon Hogben , added, "The combination of Kadence WP's performance-focused framework and our tailored SEO approach has resulted in a website that not only looks great but is also primed for discoverability in search engines."

The new website's launch coincides with the studio's listing on BestPhotoStudios , recognizing Melinda Gilmore as one of the leading photographers in South Louisiana.

For more information about Melinda Gilmore Photography and to experience the new website, visit .

About Melinda Gilmore Photography:

Melinda Gilmore Photography is a premier photography studio specializing in maternity and newborn photography. With over 15 years of experience, Melinda Gilmore has established herself as a leading photographer known for her creative vision and exceptional client service.