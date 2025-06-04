TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2025

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced May 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX). All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Volume 11,998,474,004 13,838,374,427 11,660,190,333 Value $301,837,044,746 $358,443,005,733 $256,834,774,649 Transactions 23,594,803 30,498,094 21,724,534







Daily Averages





Volume 571.4 million 659.0 million 530.0 million Value $14,373.2 million $17,068.7 million $11,674.3 million Transactions 1,123,562 1,452,290 987,479

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 62,710,282,177 55,093,808,667 +13.8 Value $1,593,411,622,408 $1,211,801,387,435 +31.5 Transactions 128,083,799 104,181,094 +22.9







Daily Averages





Volume 603.0 million 519.8 million +16.0 Value $15,321.3 million $11,432.1 million +34.0 Transactions 1,231,575 982,841 +25.3

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Volume 8,160,147,119 9,398,647,240 7,484,223,855 Value $283,149,928,864 $327,365,584,100 $240,305,793,603 Transactions 21,024,337 26,896,259 19,223,569 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 26,175.05 24,841.68 22,269.12







Daily Averages





Volume 388.6 million 447.6 million 340.2 million Value $13,483.3 million $15,588.8 million $10,923.0 million Transactions 1,001,159 1,280,774 873,799

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 41,669,395,650 35,657,497,609 +16.9 Value $1,472,054,656,648 $1,130,456,640,868 +30.2 Transactions 112,791,185 91,970,390 +22.6







Daily Averages





Volume 400.7 million 336.4 million +19.1 Value $14,154.4 million $10,664.7 million +32.7 Transactions 1,084,531 867,645 +25.0

TSX Venture Exchange *



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Volume 2,820,818,862 2,924,005,711 3,198,719,002 Value $1,541,178,178 $1,477,800,425 $1,286,620,353 Transactions 761,917 781,959 747,439 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 694.40 653.62 610.87







Daily Averages





Volume 134.3 million 139.2 million 145.4 million Value $73.4 million $70.4 million $58.5 million Transactions 36,282 37,236 33,975

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 14,709,393,198 14,185,942,124 +3.7 Value $7,498,524,133 $5,751,709,803 +30.4 Transactions 3,899,096 3,427,235 +13.8







Daily Averages





Volume 141.4 million 133.8 million +5.7 Value $72.1 million $54.3 million +32.9 Transactions 37,491 32,332 +16.0

TSX Alpha Exchange



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Volume 994,093,615 1,488,486,238 964,087,052 Value $16,631,931,364 $29,034,792,743 $14,780,757,935 Transactions 1,750,106 2,750,519 1,710,465







Daily Averages





Volume 47.3 million 70.9 million 43.8 million Value $792.0 million $1,382.6 million $671.9 million Transactions 83,338 130,977 77,748

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 6,200,293,339 5,222,474,830 +18.7 Value $110,854,626,585 $74,661,656,741 +48.5 Transactions 11,071,184 8,669,953 +27.7







Daily Averages





Volume 59.6 million 49.3 million +21.0 Value $1,065.9 million $704.4 million +51.3 Transactions 106,454 81,792 +30.2

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Volume 23,414,408 27,235,238 13,160,424 Value $514,006,340 $564,828,465 $461,602,758 Transactions 58,443 69,357 43,061







Daily Averages





Volume 1.1 million 1.3 million 0.6 million Value $24.5 million $26.9 million $21.0 million Transactions 2,783 3,303 1,957

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume 131,199,990 27,894,104 +370.4 Value $3,003,815,042 $931,380,023 +222.5 Transactions 322,334 113,516 +184.0







Daily Averages





Volume 1.3 million 0.3 million +379.4 Value $28.9 million $8.8 million +228.7 Transactions 3,099 1,071 +189.4

Montreal Exchange



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 19,212,748 20,356,859 17,355,109 Open Interest (Contracts) 28,241,797 26,753,007 17,889,511

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change Volume (Contracts) 101,337,430 77,071,704 +31.5 Open Interest (Contracts) 28,241,797 17,889,511 +57.9

*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of May 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .