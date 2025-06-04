TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - May 2025
|
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Volume
|11,998,474,004
|13,838,374,427
|11,660,190,333
|Value
|$301,837,044,746
|$358,443,005,733
|$256,834,774,649
|Transactions
|23,594,803
|30,498,094
|21,724,534
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|571.4 million
|659.0 million
|530.0 million
|Value
|$14,373.2 million
|$17,068.7 million
|$11,674.3 million
|Transactions
|1,123,562
|1,452,290
|987,479
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|62,710,282,177
|55,093,808,667
|+13.8
|Value
|$1,593,411,622,408
|$1,211,801,387,435
|+31.5
|Transactions
|128,083,799
|104,181,094
|+22.9
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|603.0 million
|519.8 million
|+16.0
|Value
|$15,321.3 million
|$11,432.1 million
|+34.0
|Transactions
|1,231,575
|982,841
|+25.3
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Volume
|8,160,147,119
|9,398,647,240
|7,484,223,855
|Value
|$283,149,928,864
|$327,365,584,100
|$240,305,793,603
|Transactions
|21,024,337
|26,896,259
|19,223,569
|S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
|26,175.05
|24,841.68
|22,269.12
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|388.6 million
|447.6 million
|340.2 million
|Value
|$13,483.3 million
|$15,588.8 million
|$10,923.0 million
|Transactions
|1,001,159
|1,280,774
|873,799
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|41,669,395,650
|35,657,497,609
|+16.9
|Value
|$1,472,054,656,648
|$1,130,456,640,868
|+30.2
|Transactions
|112,791,185
|91,970,390
|+22.6
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|400.7 million
|336.4 million
|+19.1
|Value
|$14,154.4 million
|$10,664.7 million
|+32.7
|Transactions
|1,084,531
|867,645
|+25.0
TSX Venture Exchange *
|
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Volume
|2,820,818,862
|2,924,005,711
|3,198,719,002
|Value
|$1,541,178,178
|$1,477,800,425
|$1,286,620,353
|Transactions
|761,917
|781,959
|747,439
|S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
|694.40
|653.62
|610.87
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|134.3 million
|139.2 million
|145.4 million
|Value
|$73.4 million
|$70.4 million
|$58.5 million
|Transactions
|36,282
|37,236
|33,975
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|14,709,393,198
|14,185,942,124
|+3.7
|Value
|$7,498,524,133
|$5,751,709,803
|+30.4
|Transactions
|3,899,096
|3,427,235
|+13.8
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|141.4 million
|133.8 million
|+5.7
|Value
|$72.1 million
|$54.3 million
|+32.9
|Transactions
|37,491
|32,332
|+16.0
TSX Alpha Exchange
|
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Volume
|994,093,615
|1,488,486,238
|964,087,052
|Value
|$16,631,931,364
|$29,034,792,743
|$14,780,757,935
|Transactions
|1,750,106
|2,750,519
|1,710,465
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|47.3 million
|70.9 million
|43.8 million
|Value
|$792.0 million
|$1,382.6 million
|$671.9 million
|Transactions
|83,338
|130,977
|77,748
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|6,200,293,339
|5,222,474,830
|+18.7
|Value
|$110,854,626,585
|$74,661,656,741
|+48.5
|Transactions
|11,071,184
|8,669,953
|+27.7
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|59.6 million
|49.3 million
|+21.0
|Value
|$1,065.9 million
|$704.4 million
|+51.3
|Transactions
|106,454
|81,792
|+30.2
Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **
|
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Volume
|23,414,408
|27,235,238
|13,160,424
|Value
|$514,006,340
|$564,828,465
|$461,602,758
|Transactions
|58,443
|69,357
|43,061
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|1.1 million
|1.3 million
|0.6 million
|Value
|$24.5 million
|$26.9 million
|$21.0 million
|Transactions
|2,783
|3,303
|1,957
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|131,199,990
|27,894,104
|+370.4
|Value
|$3,003,815,042
|$931,380,023
|+222.5
|Transactions
|322,334
|113,516
|+184.0
|
|
|
|
|Daily Averages
|
|
|
|Volume
|1.3 million
|0.3 million
|+379.4
|Value
|$28.9 million
|$8.8 million
|+228.7
|Transactions
|3,099
|1,071
|+189.4
Montreal Exchange
|
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
|19,212,748
|20,356,859
|17,355,109
|Open Interest (Contracts)
|28,241,797
|26,753,007
|17,889,511
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume (Contracts)
|101,337,430
|77,071,704
|+31.5
|Open Interest (Contracts)
|28,241,797
|17,889,511
|+57.9
*Includes NEX
**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of May 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all May trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
