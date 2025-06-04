Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Enter Top Twenty Countries With Largest Gold Reserves

Kazakhstan Enter Top Twenty Countries With Largest Gold Reserves


2025-06-04 03:09:27
(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Over the past decade, Kazakhstan's production of gold-bearing ore has increased by 2.2 times, reflecting the country's growing importance in the global metals market, Azernews reports.

This was highlighted by Iran Sharkhan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, who emphasized,“Precious metals are not just commodities; they are instruments of economic and political power.”

According to Deputy Minister Sharkhan, Kazakhstan ranks among the world's leading producers of several key metals. He stated, “Today, we can proudly say that for many years Kazakhstan has been a major player in the global market for the production and supply of metals such as titanium, copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, and ferroalloys, as well as more specialized metals like beryllium, tantalum, and niobium.”

Over the past 10 years, the extraction of gold-bearing ore has grown by 2.2 times, while refined gold production has doubled. This remarkable growth has propelled Kazakhstan into the top twenty countries worldwide by gold reserves.

Experts note that Kazakhstan's rich mineral resources, combined with strategic investments in mining technology and infrastructure, have strengthened its position as a global metals powerhouse. The country's expanding gold sector not only contributes significantly to its GDP but also plays a critical role in attracting foreign investment and enhancing economic diversification.

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan aims to further develop sustainable mining practices and explore new technologies, such as automation and AI, to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact - moves that could set new standards in the global mining industry.

MENAFN04062025000195011045ID1109637968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search