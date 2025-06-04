Grandmother Confesses To Poisoning Three Children In Nowshera Over Family Dispute

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The mystery surrounding the tragic deaths of three young children in the Nowshera village of Azakhel Bala has been solved: their own grandmother has confessed to poisoning them over a long-standing domestic dispute.

According to DSP Nowshera Cantt, Muqaddam Khan, the incident occurred on May 19, 2025, when three children, 7-year-old Maryam, 5-year-old Hareem, and 3-year-old Muhammad Haman, died under suspicious circumstances after consuming milk and jalebi at home. Their 26-year-old mother, Maria, also lost consciousness and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Doctors at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex later confirmed that the cause of death was severe poisoning. A medical investigation revealed the presence of a high dose of toxic pesticide tablets commonly used to kill grain insects, which had been mixed into the food.

The children's father, Bakht Sher, initially filed a report under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, requesting an inquiry into the mysterious deaths. As the investigation progressed, post-mortem and forensic evidence confirmed deliberate poisoning.

In a statement recorded under Section 164 before Senior Civil Judge Tanveer Usman, Bakht Sher accused his own mother, Shahin Bibi, of killing his children and attempting to murder his wife due to ongoing tensions between his mother and wife.

Following the statement, a formal FIR was registered at Azakhel Police Station under Sections 302 and 337-J of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which cover intentional murder and poisoning.

DSP Muqaddam Khan confirmed that Shahin Bibi has confessed to the crime. She has been arrested and will be presented for physical remand in court.

Authorities say the motive was rooted in the grandmother's resentment and persistent conflict with her daughter-in-law. The horrifying act is a grim reminder of how deep-seated domestic disputes can escalate into unthinkable violence.