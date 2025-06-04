Denmark Hosts Event Celebrating Azerbaijan's Independence Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, hosted yet another event to mark May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day and the 107th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The celebration took place at the“MusikTeatret Albertslund” Cultural Center, organized by the Denmark-Azerbaijan“Vatan” Society. The event was attended by local residents, over 70 diaspora representatives from various Swedish cities, and diplomats accredited in Denmark.

Mehriban Aliyeva, chairperson of the“Vatan” Society, described May 28 as a glorious page in Azerbaijan's history and a triumph of the nation's will, proudly commemorating the establishment of the first democratic and secular republic in the East.

She recalled the historic words of National Leader Heydar Aliyev:“Our independence is eternal, irreversible, and unshakable. Long live a strong, independent Azerbaijan!”

Azerbaijan's First Secretary at the Embassy in the Kingdom of Sweden, Asgar Naghiyev, provided detailed insights into the history of the ADR, emphasizing that it was during that period that the foundations of democracy, human rights, and the legal system were laid.

The event featured a screening of the historical and artistic film“The Last Meeting,” which reflects the session of the National Council held in Tbilisi in 1918 and the history of the ADR.

Following the screening, the program continued with a concert performed by Aynur Malikova, a graduate of the Baku Music Academy and Frankfurt-Main University of Music and Theatre, currently residing in Sweden. Attendees deeply enjoyed the richness and depth of Azerbaijani music.

The event concluded with greetings for International Children's Day on June 1 and a recitation of the poem“Azerbaijan.”