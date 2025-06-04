Azerbaijan Railways Reports Notable Surge In Container Transport Via Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has reported a steady increase in the volume and share of container shipments transported through the Middle Corridor, driven by ongoing and active negotiations with international partners aimed at enhancing transit speed and efficiency, Trend reports via the CJSC.

The company noted that the year 2024 has been marked by significant milestones in this regard. In March, the first container block train traveling from Xi'an, China, arrived in Baku within just 11 days, opening a new chapter in Azerbaijan's transit potential.

“Thanks to continuous efforts, meetings, and agreements, last year 358 container block trains were dispatched from China to Azerbaijan, with over 280 already received. This increase reflects the growing cargo volume transported via the Middle Corridor and strengthens Azerbaijan's role in the international transport system. The volume of goods transported from China through this corridor has exceeded 27,000 containers in 2024, surpassing the 2023 figures by more than twenty-five times. Our infrastructure now supports the transit of over 1,000 block trains through Azerbaijan annually,” the company noted.

To support the development of the Middle Corridor not only as an East-West route but also as a West-East transport artery, the first export shipment by rail from Baku to China was sent in November 2024. This development allows local entrepreneurs to directly ship their goods to China via the Middle Corridor.