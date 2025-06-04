Ontario Legislative Assembly Raises Azerbaijani Flag In Honor Of Independence Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's national flag was raised in front of Ontario's Legislative Assembly this week in a formal ceremony marking the country's Independence Day, part of a community-led effort to spotlight Azerbaijani heritage in Canada, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The event was organized by the Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center“Vatan” and the House of Azerbaijan, drawing lawmakers, diplomats, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Azerbaijani community, representatives of friendly communities, and numerous officials. Among them were Speaker of the Ontario Legislative Assembly Donna Skelly, Members of the Provincial Parliament Michael Tibollo, Andrea Hazell, Stan Cho, Kristyn Wong-Tam, Rudy Cuzzetto, Laura Smith, Daisy Wai, Mohamed Fird, Raymond Sung Joon Cho, as well as Türkiye's Consul General in Toronto Can Yoldaş, Director of Government Relations at the Consulate General of Israel in Toronto and Western Canada Alice Denson, Deputy Consul General of Ghana Joyce Asamoa-Koranteng, and the spouse of the Japanese consul in Toronto Miho Takeshi.

Lalin Hasanova, head of the Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center “Vətən” and the“House of Azerbaijan,” expressed gratitude to all guests who shared in the joy of the Azerbaijani community.

Türkiye's Consul General Can Yoldaş congratulated the community, emphasizing the motto:“One nation, two states,” and stated that Türkiye and Azerbaijan always stand together.

Other officials who spoke at the event highlighted the dynamic progress of modern Azerbaijan.

Members of the Azerbaijani community were presented with congratulatory letters signed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie, Speaker Donna Skelly, and Members of Parliament Mike Schreiner, Andrea Hazell, and Kristyn Wong-Tam.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan and Canada were performed, followed by the raising of Azerbaijan's national flag.

The event concluded with a dance performance by students of the weekend school“My Azerbaijan,” affiliated with the“House of Azerbaijan,” and a drum ensemble performance.