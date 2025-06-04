Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Hold Phone Talk

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

He reported that issues of settlement in Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear problem were discussed during the telephone conversation.

The US President noted that the conversation was good, but it was not the kind of conversation that would lead to immediate peace in Ukraine.

According to him, the conversation lasted an hour and 15 minutes.