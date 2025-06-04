Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Hold Phone Talk

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Hold Phone Talk


2025-06-04 03:08:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

He reported that issues of settlement in Ukraine and the Iranian nuclear problem were discussed during the telephone conversation.

The US President noted that the conversation was good, but it was not the kind of conversation that would lead to immediate peace in Ukraine.

According to him, the conversation lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

MENAFN04062025000187011040ID1109637955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search