Introducing JOYROOM OE3 Clip On Earbuds: Effortless To Wear, Seamless To Control

MENAFN - PR Newswire) VINELAND, N.J., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYROOM, a global consumer electronics brand committed to serving the dynamic lifestyles of young consumers, proudly announces the launch of its latest open-ear innovation - the JOYROOM OE3 Clip-On Earbuds. Featuring the brand's exclusive L-Bridge design and weighing in at an ultra-light 4.9 grams, the OE3 achieves a breakthrough in combining secure, all-day comfort with immersive, private audio performance. This cutting-edge release marks a new chapter in liberating, on-the-go listening.

JOYROOM OE3 Clip On Earbuds

Exclusive L-Bridge Design: Simplicity That Says It All

Featuring JOYROOM's exclusive L-Bridge design, the OE3 Clip On Earbuds embody simplicity in both shape and weight - delivering a sleek, stylish look made for everyday wear. Crafted from high-performance Ni-Ti shape-memory alloy, they conform snugly and securely to ears for long-lasting comfort. The L-Bridge structure brings the earbuds closer to ear canals, enhancing audio clarity while reducing sound leakage for a more immersive, private listening experience.

OmniTap Control: Tap Anywhere, Get Instant Response

With JOYROOM's innovative OmniTap Control, every part of the OE3 earbuds responds to touch - eliminating the need for precise tapping zones. Whether the user is wearing long nails or gloves, they can tap effortlessly for instant, intuitive control. A double tap answers or ends a call, while the same gesture plays or pauses music - delivering seamless interaction, made smarter.

Auto Left-Right Recognition: Wear Freely, Sound Right

Equipped with advanced self-adaptive audio channel technology, the JOYROOM OE3 earbuds automatically detect their position and seamlessly assign left and right audio output. This allows users to wear either earbud on any ear without the need for manual adjustment or risk of confusion.

Weighs Only 4.9 g: All-Day Wear, Barely There

Weighing just 4.9 grams per earbud, the JOYROOM OE3 offers a barely-there feel for exceptional wearing comfort. Its open-ear design promotes airflow, helping to keep ears cool and fatigue-free throughout the day. Lightweight and ultra-portable, the OE3 is designed to be so comfortable and discreet that users may forget they're even wearing or carrying it.

13mm Driver Unit: Immersive Sound, Total Presence

Incorporating an ultra-large 13mm driver with a composite diaphragm and a high-sensitivity magnet, these earbuds deliver dynamic, well-balanced sound. Experience immersive audio with crisp highs, natural mids, and deep, resonant bass - all perfectly tuned for listening pleasure.

AI Crystal-Clear Calls: Pick Out Voices from Ambient Noises

The OE3 uses smart AI-ENC noise cancellation to block out background sounds like traffic, chatter, and wind, so users' voice comes through loud and clear. Whether they are commuting, outdoors, or on a work call, these earbuds keep conversations crystal clear no matter where they are.

JOYROOM APP: Make Every Sound Personal

With the JOYROOM app, users can customize their experience by adjusting touch controls, fine-tuning EQ presets, and enhancing bass with low-frequency boost. The app also includes a "Find My Earbuds" feature for quickly locating the OE3 earbuds. Additionally, Game Mode offers perfectly synced sound and visuals, delivering a truly immersive gaming experience.

Price and Availability

The JOYROOM OE3 Clip On Earbuds currently available in 14 countries worldwide, including European markets as well as a number of countries across Asia and North America. Retail prices and sales platforms vary by region.

For the US market, this JOYROOM OE3 will be launched on June 3rd exclusively on the and Amazon ! Available in classic White and Black, with prices starting at just $69.99.

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young users worldwide. With a presence in 108 countries and a product lineup spanning six major categories-from charging gear to audio and car accessories-JOYROOM is driven by innovation, quality, and user-first values. Looking ahead, JOYROOM remains committed to developing smart, reliable products that enhance everyday life.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Social Media: @joyroom_global

SOURCE JOYROOM

