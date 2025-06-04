Introducing JOYROOM OE3 Clip On Earbuds: Effortless To Wear, Seamless To Control
JOYROOM OE3 Clip On Earbuds
Exclusive L-Bridge Design: Simplicity That Says It All
Featuring JOYROOM's exclusive L-Bridge design, the OE3 Clip On Earbuds embody simplicity in both shape and weight - delivering a sleek, stylish look made for everyday wear. Crafted from high-performance Ni-Ti shape-memory alloy, they conform snugly and securely to ears for long-lasting comfort. The L-Bridge structure brings the earbuds closer to ear canals, enhancing audio clarity while reducing sound leakage for a more immersive, private listening experience.
OmniTap Control: Tap Anywhere, Get Instant Response
With JOYROOM's innovative OmniTap Control, every part of the OE3 earbuds responds to touch - eliminating the need for precise tapping zones. Whether the user is wearing long nails or gloves, they can tap effortlessly for instant, intuitive control. A double tap answers or ends a call, while the same gesture plays or pauses music - delivering seamless interaction, made smarter.
Auto Left-Right Recognition: Wear Freely, Sound Right
Equipped with advanced self-adaptive audio channel technology, the JOYROOM OE3 earbuds automatically detect their position and seamlessly assign left and right audio output. This allows users to wear either earbud on any ear without the need for manual adjustment or risk of confusion.
Weighs Only 4.9 g: All-Day Wear, Barely There
Weighing just 4.9 grams per earbud, the JOYROOM OE3 offers a barely-there feel for exceptional wearing comfort. Its open-ear design promotes airflow, helping to keep ears cool and fatigue-free throughout the day. Lightweight and ultra-portable, the OE3 is designed to be so comfortable and discreet that users may forget they're even wearing or carrying it.
13mm Driver Unit: Immersive Sound, Total Presence
Incorporating an ultra-large 13mm driver with a composite diaphragm and a high-sensitivity magnet, these earbuds deliver dynamic, well-balanced sound. Experience immersive audio with crisp highs, natural mids, and deep, resonant bass - all perfectly tuned for listening pleasure.
AI Crystal-Clear Calls: Pick Out Voices from Ambient Noises
The OE3 uses smart AI-ENC noise cancellation to block out background sounds like traffic, chatter, and wind, so users' voice comes through loud and clear. Whether they are commuting, outdoors, or on a work call, these earbuds keep conversations crystal clear no matter where they are.
JOYROOM APP: Make Every Sound Personal
With the JOYROOM app, users can customize their experience by adjusting touch controls, fine-tuning EQ presets, and enhancing bass with low-frequency boost. The app also includes a "Find My Earbuds" feature for quickly locating the OE3 earbuds. Additionally, Game Mode offers perfectly synced sound and visuals, delivering a truly immersive gaming experience.
Price and Availability
The JOYROOM OE3 Clip On Earbuds currently available in 14 countries worldwide, including European markets as well as a number of countries across Asia and North America. Retail prices and sales platforms vary by region.
For the US market, this JOYROOM OE3 will be launched on June 3rd exclusively on the and Amazon ! Available in classic White and Black, with prices starting at just $69.99.
About JOYROOM
Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young users worldwide. With a presence in 108 countries and a product lineup spanning six major categories-from charging gear to audio and car accessories-JOYROOM is driven by innovation, quality, and user-first values. Looking ahead, JOYROOM remains committed to developing smart, reliable products that enhance everyday life.
Media Contact
Email: [email protected]
Social Media: @joyroom_global
SOURCE JOYROOMWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment