Social Development Ministry Details May Achievements In Monthly Report
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – The Ministry of Social Development released its monthly report for May, highlighting the key services and activities it provided across the kingdom.
According to the ministry's statement issued Wednesday, a total of 10,797 applications for health insurance cards were processed, along with 135 requests for treatment cost exemptions. Additionally, 142 inheritance settlement services and 960 work permit exemption transactions were completed.
The report noted that 39 children were admitted to residential childcare centers while 30 were discharged. Three children were placed with alternative families, and 10 nurseries were newly licensed during the same period.
A total of 232 juveniles benefited from the ministry's rehabilitation centers, with 87 participating in vocational training programs. Sixty-one working children received psychosocial services in accordance with case management protocols. Moreover, 874 inmates across correctional facilities received services from social service offices.
As for the national registry of associations, the cumulative number of active associations under current legislation reached 6,095. Twenty-two new associations were registered, and 85 requests were submitted to amend bylaws. Twenty-one associations were dissolved, eight temporary committees concluded their mandates, 16 temporary committees remain active, and 11 dissolution committees completed their work. Five associations were issued official warnings.
On the welfare front, 870 families received emergency financial aid both regular and urgent while 47,997 families benefited from monthly cash assistance programs. An additional 138 families participated in training programs. The report also recorded a 94 percent response rate to inquiries received by the national aid fund.
In its anti-begging efforts, the ministry carried out 519 campaigns in May, resulting in the apprehension of 916 individuals engaged in begging.
