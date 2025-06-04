403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Arrest Protesters Over Law Violations In Downtown Amman Rallies
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – A number of individuals have been detained for violating the law during recent demonstrations held in downtown Amman, a security source said Wednesday.
The source explained that the detainees had chanted misleading and offensive slogans against the state and committed legal violations during their participation in the rallies over the past weeks.
Those who breached the law will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal proceedings, the source added, noting that authorities will continue to track down all offenders and refer them to the relevant judicial bodies.
The source affirmed that no one will be allowed to break the law or insult Jordan and its people, stressing the commitment of security agencies to uphold law and order.
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – A number of individuals have been detained for violating the law during recent demonstrations held in downtown Amman, a security source said Wednesday.
The source explained that the detainees had chanted misleading and offensive slogans against the state and committed legal violations during their participation in the rallies over the past weeks.
Those who breached the law will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal proceedings, the source added, noting that authorities will continue to track down all offenders and refer them to the relevant judicial bodies.
The source affirmed that no one will be allowed to break the law or insult Jordan and its people, stressing the commitment of security agencies to uphold law and order.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment