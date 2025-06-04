Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Police Arrest Protesters Over Law Violations In Downtown Amman Rallies


2025-06-04 03:08:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 4 (Petra) – A number of individuals have been detained for violating the law during recent demonstrations held in downtown Amman, a security source said Wednesday.
The source explained that the detainees had chanted misleading and offensive slogans against the state and committed legal violations during their participation in the rallies over the past weeks.
Those who breached the law will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal proceedings, the source added, noting that authorities will continue to track down all offenders and refer them to the relevant judicial bodies.
The source affirmed that no one will be allowed to break the law or insult Jordan and its people, stressing the commitment of security agencies to uphold law and order.

MENAFN04062025000117011021ID1109637950

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search