Police Arrest Protesters Over Law Violations In Downtown Amman Rallies

Amman, June 4 (Petra) – A number of individuals have been detained for violating the law during recent demonstrations held in downtown Amman, a security source said Wednesday.The source explained that the detainees had chanted misleading and offensive slogans against the state and committed legal violations during their participation in the rallies over the past weeks.Those who breached the law will be referred to the public prosecutor for legal proceedings, the source added, noting that authorities will continue to track down all offenders and refer them to the relevant judicial bodies.The source affirmed that no one will be allowed to break the law or insult Jordan and its people, stressing the commitment of security agencies to uphold law and order.