Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
German Intellectuals Urge Government To Halt Arms Exports To Israel


2025-06-04 03:08:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 4 (Petra) Prominent figures in science, culture, and civil society organizations in Germany have issued an open letter to the government calling for an immediate halt to arms exports to Israel.
The signatories urged the German government to intensify efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the delivery of comprehensive humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Strip. They also called for a review and ultimately a cessation of Germany's weapons supplies to Israel, expressing grave concern over the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
The letter accuses the German government of failing to uphold its obligations under international law to prevent war crimes. It further calls for a clear stance against what the signatories described as Israel's disproportionate military tactics, which many international legal experts deem highly contentious.
They also urged the government to ensure that independent international organizations, such as the United Nations, are allowed to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza without obstruction.
According to Germany's Der Spiegel magazine on Wednesday, the letter was signed by 50 prominent public figures, including climate activist Luisa Neubauer, sociologist Harald Welzer, and musician Michael Barenboim.

