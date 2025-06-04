Judicial Warrants Behind Detentions Of Protest Participants, Source Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) A well-informed source clarified on Wednesday that the recent detentions of individuals who violated the law during protests held in Amman in past weeks were carried out based on judicial warrants.The source stated that these individuals incited demonstrators to chant slogans containing falsehoods and offensive language against the Jordanian state. The slogans were described as misleading, undermining Jordan's role and efforts.The source emphasized that defaming the nation's contributions and leveling baseless accusations is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. "Jordan's positions are well recognized, and attempts to discredit them are unjustified," the source added.The slogans, according to the source, aimed to diminish the country's achievements and foster a hostile atmosphere toward the state. The persistent provocations by those in violation of the law, the source noted, cannot go unaddressed.The source concluded by stressing that no participant in any public gathering will be permitted to act outside the law, and all violators will be referred to the judiciary for appropriate legal action.