Rock The Ride USA's Eighth Annual Event Brings Trifecta Of National Gun Safety Champions To Napa Valley

Napa, CA - June 4, 2025 - Rock the Ride USA, an annual community event dedicated to raising funds and awareness for gun violence prevention, returns for its eighth year on June 28 in Yountville, CA with an all-star lineup on national leaders in gun safety. This annual bike ride and walk brings people together to take action on one of our country's most pressing issues – gun violence.

With its inspiring motto -“ Community. Action. Change. Together. ”- the family -friendly morning offers a choice of a 25 - mile bike ride, 15 - mile bike ride, 5.5- mile bike ride, or 3 - mile walk . Participants will finish in Yountville Community Park for a Burritos & Bubbles brunch, a silent auction, and the Voices of Change speakers panel featuring national and local leaders working to end gun violence. Returning title sponsor, Sutter Health's Dr. Robert Nordgren, chief medical officer of Sutter's Greater San Francisco Division stated,“supporting the health and well-being of our communities – both inside and outside of clinical settings – is central to our mission. Rock the Ride provides a powerful platform to bring people together around the shared goal of creating safer environments for our families, friends and neighbors.”

This year, Rock the Ride welcomes The Honorable Gabby Giffords , former congresswoman, gun violence survivor, and co-founder of GIFFORDS as one of the event's featured guests. After surviving a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona, Giffords became a national leader in the gun safety movement. In 2013, she co-founded what is now GIFFORDS, an organization committed to saving lives through legislative action and electoral support along with its nonprofit litigation arm Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. In recognition of her contributions, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

“Having Gabby with us this year means so much to me, and to our community. Her story is extraordinary - the mental and physical comeback - and to now be leading a powerful national organization fighting to end the epidemic of gun violence is incredibly impressive. We will all walk away from Rock the Ride inspired to continue to take action,” stated Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04) , the inspiration behind Rock the Ride.

The Rock the Ride organizing team is also thrilled to host Angela Ferrell-Zabala , who was named Moms Demand Action's first-ever Executive Director in 2023 following organization founder Shannon Watts' retirement. (Watts attended Rock the Ride in 2019.) As a grassroots organizer for many causes-including women's rights, civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, reproductive rights, racial justice, and education-Ferrell-Zabala's outlook aligns with Rock the Ride's mission: "No action is too small. My background as an organizer has taught me that what matters most is showing up for your community. When we do that, every small effort builds toward meaningful change."

Moms Demand Action, along with Students Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety, is the nation's largest grassroots volunteer network working to end gun violence. Moms Demand Action campaigns for new and stronger solutions to lax gun laws and loopholes that jeopardize the safety of families, educates policymakers and parents about the importance of secure firearm storage, and works to create a culture of gun safety through partnerships with businesses, community organizations, and influencers.

Joining Rock the Ride for the first time is Brady , one of the nation's oldest gun violence prevention groups, and approaches ending gun violence in America in three critical ways: changing the laws, changing the industry, and changing the culture. Brady President, Kris Brown , who will be in attendance at Rock the Ride, has shaped the national conversation on gun violence as a public health crisis, launched the organization's groundbreaking safe storage program, End Family Fire, steered Brady's efforts to engage Black and Brown communities most impacted by gun homicide, and oversaw the fomation of Team ENOUGH - Brady's youth-led initiative founded after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, FL.

Rock the Ride also welcomes featured notable guest Rahsaan Bahati , a distinguished 10-time U.S. National cycling champion cyclist and the visionary founder of the Bahati Foundation (based in Los Angeles), created to inspire, empower, and uplift underrepresented youth. Through his foundation, Rahsaan has extended his influence on the African continent, forging collaborations with the Ghana and Burkina Faso Cycling Federations. Rashaan will participate in both the Friday evening dinner and Saturday's ride and Voices of Change Speakers series.

New to the 2025 event is a Friday evening fundraiser dinner hosted at HALL Rutherford Estate & Caves , limited to 30 guests.“We look forward to kicking off Rock the Ride with this exclusive dinner with the Gabby Giffords, Angela Ferrell-Zabala, Kris Brown and Rahsaan Bahati in attendance. This intimate experience will no doubt allow our guests to have access and opportunities to ask questions of these national leaders,” said Rebecca Kotch , co-founder of Rock the Ride.“Ultimately, whether our guests are at the dinner, or on a 25-mile bike ride, the goal of the event is to educate and empower our audience on how they can make a difference in preventing gun violence.”

Congressman Mike Thompson , whose advocacy inspired the event's creation, will lead the 25-mile ride. The day will feature remarks from representatives of partner organizations, including Arik Housley of Alaina's Voice Foundation , Moms Demand Action , GIFFORDS , and Brady along with Dr. Mark Shapiro , physician and host of Explore the Space podcast, returning as event moderator for the Voices of Change speakers' panel.

Event Background

Rock the Ride USA was founded in 2018 following the mass shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and The Pathway Home veterans' program in Yountville, CA. The event was born out of a bike riding conversation between Congressman Thompson, former Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, and event producer Rebecca Kotch. Later that year, the shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks tragically took the life of Napa native Alaina Housley. Her family's foundation, Alaina's Voice , became a beneficiary of Rock the Ride in 2019.

Registration & Sponsors

Event registration ranges from $35–$150 per person , and youth ages 17 and under participate free in the walk . Proceeds benefit the California Chapter of Moms Demand Action/Everytown for Gun Safety, Giffords Law Center, and Alaina's Voice Foundation. Participants are also able to fundraise for Brady United. In addition to Sutter Health , sponsors include: Trinchero Family Estates , DP&F Law , the Wine Institute, Mike Thompson for Congress, HALL Wines, Napa Valley Vintners, The Doctors Company, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry for Assembly, Clif Family Winery, Joelle Gallagher for Supervisor, Anne Cottrell for Supervisor, Dr. Erica Conway DDS, Mad Fritz Beer, Tomorrow Cellars, Frog's Leap Winery, Explore the Space, Napa Printing, Napa County Bicycle Coalition, Hilo Botanicals and several anonymous and in-kind donors.

