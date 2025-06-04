Massachusetts Restoration Company Offers Free Fire Risk Assessments Amid Growing Summer Fire Concerns

MENAFN - GetNews) Water&Fire Restoration Company Launches Preventive Initiative to Protect Local Homes and Businesses from Seasonal Fire Hazards

Watertown, MA - June 4, 2025 - With experts warning of increased fire risks due to rising summer temperatures and dry conditions across Massachusetts, Water&Fire Restoration Company has launched a proactive initiative to help property owners stay ahead of potential disasters. The company is now offering free property fire risk assessments to residents and business owners throughout the Greater Boston area and surrounding communities.

The National Interagency Fire Center has predicted a warmer-than-average summer for the Northeast, raising concerns about wildfires, electrical fires, and other seasonal hazards. In response, Water&Fire Restoration Company aims to help local communities identify hidden fire risks before they lead to costly damage or loss.

“Our mission has always been to respond quickly to emergencies-but prevention is just as important,” said a company spokesperson.“By offering free fire risk assessments, we hope to empower property owners to take action early and avoid the devastating effects of fire damage.”

The complimentary assessment includes a thorough inspection of the property's structure, electrical systems, ventilation, and potential ignition sources, as well as personalized recommendations to improve fire safety. The initiative is especially timely for homeowners preparing for backyard grilling, increased air conditioner usage, and seasonal home renovations-all common contributors to summer fires.

Water&Fire Restoration Company encourages anyone concerned about fire safety to schedule an assessment online through their website or by calling their office directly.

This new service reflects the company's continued commitment to protecting Massachusetts families and businesses not only during emergencies, but before disaster strikes.

About Water&Fire Restoration Company

Based in Watertown, Massachusetts, Water&Fire Restoration Company specializes in 24/7 emergency water damage restoration, fire damage cleanup, mold remediation, and disaster recovery services. With a team of certified professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, the company has earned a strong reputation for rapid response, expert service, and compassionate care.