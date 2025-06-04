Tasteology Inc. Accelerates Global Culinary Innovation With 27 Locations Worldwide

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded in 2017 as a small virtual firm dedicated to supporting startups and food CPG companies, Tasteology Inc. has since grown to establish a presence in 27 locations worldwide. From three key states across the United States to over 11 locations in Europe, as well as expansions into Australia, New Zealand, and their first Middle Eastern office in Beirut, Lebanon. Their reach continues to grow!

United States - Tasteology Inc ., a leading name in food innovation and culinary product development, is proud to announce its global expansion. Tasteology fuses scientific expertise with creative artistry, bringing visionary food and beverage ideas to life and transforming them into market-ready successes.

Tasteology Inc. partners with a wide range of clients, from ambitious startups to multinational brands, offering tailored services in product formulation, sensory evaluation, brand strategy, and go-to-market execution. With projects starting at $2,500, the company provides a boutique-level experience with the resources of a global powerhouse.

"We founded Tasteology to push the boundaries of what food can be," said Charbel Aoun, Managing Partner of Tasteology Inc. "Every flavor, texture, and concept we create is a reflection of our commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer delight."

With labs designed for collaboration and creativity, Tasteology empowers brands to develop groundbreaking products across categories such as beverages, snacks, wellness foods, plant-based alternatives, and luxury confections. Each location is operated with a food scientist or an executive chef with a unified vision: to deliver products that are scientifically sound, marketable, and unforgettable to the senses.

As consumer demand evolves toward clean-label ingredients, functional benefits, and premium experiences, Tasteology remains ahead of the curve. The company's in-house experts, including food scientists, chefs, and brand architects, ensure that each product is not only innovative but also commercially viable.

"Our clients trust us to bring their most ambitious ideas to life," added Claudia Armor, Co-Managing partner & Head of Innovation at Tasteology Inc. "We bridge the gap between imagination and execution with precision and passion."

Tasteology's global presence enables the company to capture and integrate diverse culinary trends, regional preferences, and cultural influences into its product development process. With a deep understanding of global markets and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Tasteology empowers brands to lead, not follow.

About Tasteology Inc.

