Decoding The“Growth Formula” Of Strong Compass

Amidst the dual drivers of deepening globalization and dynamic shifts in immigration policies, the immigration services industry is undergoing structural changes. Faced with rapidly changing policies, fragmented client demands, and intense competition, intermediary agencies urgently need professional project partners as strategic pivots. Shenzhen Strong Compass Consulting Services Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Strong Compass" or "the company"), with its forward-thinking service model, accurately targets industry pain points. By implementing a full-chain empowerment system, it has become a core engine driving the upgrade of the immigration service ecosystem.







The photo shows the workspace within the copywriting department at Strong Compass.

Building a Global Project Resource Network Based in the Bay Area

Rooted in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Strong Compass is dedicated to establishing a global project resource network. The company has set up branches in Singapore, Vietnam, and other regions, successfully expanding its business scope to North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, covering popular immigration destinations such as the United States, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Drawing on years of industry experience and in-depth policy research, the company has built a diversified product portfolio anchored by key programs such as the U.S. EB-1A program, NIW program, Canadian Outstanding Talent program, Singapore Employment Pass, and Hong Kong's New Capital Investor Entry Scheme.

Relying on this diversified product portfolio, Strong Compass provides comprehensive service guarantees throughout the entire immigration process for its partners. This includes initial project value analysis and sales strategy customization to help partners understand project advantages and develop promotional plans. During the application process, the company offers standardized document optimization and review services, along with legal interpretations and compliance guidance, to ensure smooth progress. After approval, Strong Compass continues to support clients by providing settlement advice and resource connections, thereby achieving full-cycle management from project delivery to customer service closure and ultimately enhancing partners' business competitiveness and service quality.

Hardcore Competence Forges the Cornerstone of Trust in the Industry

The elite team is the foundation of the company's full-chain service system. With over 50 documentation experts, immigration lawyers, and marketing talents, including members with more than ten years of industry experience. Their profound insights into various countries' immigration policies and rich practical experience enable them to precisely grasp immigration review criteria, providing partners with professional, efficient, and actionable support.

In terms of project outcomes, Strong Compass annually serves an average of over 400 groups with high-quality immigration solutions, consistently reinforcing its leading position in the industry through exceptional service efficiency and high approval rates. For instance, the standard client approval rate for the U.S. EB-1A program stands at an impressive 97%, with non-standard clients also exceeding 90%, surpassing industry averages.

In line with its compliance-first philosophy, Strong Compass has built a robust compliance system that includes due diligence, material review, and risk warnings, ensuring all projects strictly follow the immigration laws of target countries. Besides, the company has robust risk control mechanisms to safeguard partners' and end clients' interests.

Due to its highly experienced team and robust compliance framework, Strong Compass has become the preferred partner for many immigration agencies.







Photo: Mr. SU Jiongdong (far right), General Manager of Strong Compass, guiding the copywriting team.

Empowering Partners for High-Quality Industry Development

Strong Compass creates an innovative "four-in-one" empowerment system focusing on products, marketing, training, and operations, comprehensively boosting partners' business capabilities and market competitiveness.

On the product front, Strong Compass tailors solutions to match partners' business positioning and customer needs. By continuously optimizing its offerings, the company can not only provide a diversity of immigration choices, but ensure they meet the latest policy requirements and remain feasible.

For marketing support, Strong Compass provides bilingual promotional materials, including project brochures and success stories, combined with precise market positioning and data-driven strategies to help partners efficiently reach target customers, achieving precise acquisition and effective conversion. Based on years of practical experience, the company has developed a mature negotiation support mechanism, which effectively enhances the success rate of partners' negotiation, and is therefore known as one of the companies with the highest rate of assisted signing in the industry.

Training support encompasses both online and offline components, focusing on practical skills such as script refinement, case simulations, and handling client objections, etc. In doing so, the company help its partner team achieve efficient business and rapid growth.

In operational support, Strong Compass has established a dynamic policy response mechanism and market trend analysis platform to assist partners in promptly grasping industry trends, adjusting strategies flexibly, and improving decision-making efficiency and market responsiveness.

This comprehensive empowerment model boosted partners' average signing conversion rates by 35% and achieved 98% customer satisfaction, reflecting a win-win ecosystem built on strong support, high conversion, and sustainable growth.

Mission-Driven Vision for the Future

The mission of Strong Compass is to make the immigration process a memorable and positive experience for clients. To fulfill this mission, the company not only provides efficient, professional project support and service empowerment to partners, but ensures that end clients receive high-quality, trustworthy immigration services.

With the vision of becoming a globally trusted platform for immigration project development and services, and a strategy centered on rooting itself in the Greater Bay Area, empowering partners, and achieving success for end clients. Through continuous resource integration and model optimization, Strong Compass is transforming the immigration services industry from traditional project collaborations into a more systematic, platform-based ecosystem.

Conclusion: China' s Ascendance on the Global Stage

Rooted in the Greater Bay Area with a global outlook, Strong Compass empowers partners through professional support and drives high-quality growth in the immigration industry. Looking ahead, Strong Compass will further strengthen its global presence, broaden its diversified product range, and collaborate with more industry partners to build an open, shared, and win-win immigration service ecosystem, steadily advancing toward its vision of becoming a globally trusted platform for immigration project development and services.

(by ZHANG Rui)