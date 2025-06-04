Changsha Event Celebrates TCM And Women's Legacy

MENAFN - GetNews) A group of former political leaders, scholars and entrepreneurs from home and abroad gathered Tuesday in Changsha, central China's Hunan province, for the 6th Oriental Civilization Summit Dialogue. During the event, participants delivered keynote speeches and engaged in themed discussions on the allure of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and the illustrious legacy of ancient Chinese women.







In his opening remarks, Meng Liang, founder and chair of the Mencius Foundation, said that the event was held in Changsha because of the city's rich TCM heritage.

According to Meng, the ancient medical text Wushi'er Bingfang, or Recipes for Fifty-Two Ailments, and the Daoyin Tu, a painted scroll depicting a series of therapeutic exercises, were unearthed from the Mawangdui Han Tombs, which date back more than 2,200 years.







"The two artifacts demonstrate that TCM is based on the philosophy of unity between man and nature," he commented.

Meng also highlighted the power of female narrative embodied by Nyushu, a gender-specific writing system created by and for women, which can be traced to Jiangyong county, Hunan province, and the ingenuity and resilience of the women practicing Hunan-style Xiang embroidery.







Another two keynote speakers-Irina Bokova, former director-general of UNESCO and Jenny Shipley, former prime minister of New Zealand-shared their insights on the Chinese household story of Mencius' mother who moved their home three times to provide the ideal environment for her son, who grew up to be "the second sage" after Confucius.

Bokova said the three moves by Mencius' mother show that education begins at home. Teachers and parents today must, like the sage's mother, create environments that support character growth, not just in knowledge.

She argued that Mencius' educational philosophy that emphasizes moral cultivation aligns with the growing interest in character education, values-based curricula, and the global citizenship education promoted by UNESCO which aims to develop individuals, living in an emerging world community, who are ethically grounded, compassionate, and committed to creating a better world for all.

Shipley observed that the stories of Mencius' upbringing and the decisions made by his mother inspire modern individuals to thoughtfully choose their living environment. They should stay focused on their goals and intentions, despite distractions, and make careful decisions as adults, as these choices will have a lasting impact on their children's futures.

Shipley, New Zealand's first female prime minister (1997-1999), found the ancient story deeply resonant as it encouraged women to embrace their roles both as mothers and leaders in their personal and professional lives.







"We are all at our best when we contribute to society by bringing our unique skills, experience, and future hopes and aspirations that women and men bring to the decision-making table together," she advocated.

Shipley also noted the increasing popularity of TCM worldwide and called it a great Chinese gift to its people and the world.

"TCM is now practiced in over 140 countries by more than 300,000 practitioners and is integrated into funded healthcare systems in many countries, including New Zealand," she said.

"The increasing popularity of acupuncture as a natural and holistic alternative to conventional medicine underscores its economic viability, while its ability to address a wide range of health conditions contributes to better patient outcomes worldwide," she added.

Initiated and hosted by the Mencius Foundation in 2023, the Oriental Civilization Summit Dialogue aims to build a global platform for cultural exchange and cooperation, according to its organizers.