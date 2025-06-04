Grabie And The American Art Therapy Association Bring Emotional Wellness To Life Through Art

MENAFN - GetNews) In a culture where self-care can feel more like performance than substance, Grabie ® is building something refreshingly grounded: a relaxing ritual that centers participation over artistic perfection. Their latest release, the“Rock Your Inner Strength” Art Quarterly Club Box, is a fun, emotionally intelligent experience, designed in collaboration with and benefiting the American Art Therapy Association (AATA) to help people reconnect with their inner force through art.

Each box blends premium tools-like shimmering glitter markers, dual watercolor tins, and journaling pens-with a 28-day workbook built around expressive exercises. Their goal is not only to make good art, but also to engage in a creative process that supports self-awareness and emotional wellbeing.







A Brand Born from Belief

At the heart of Grabie's approach is a simple but profound belief: the act of creating healing.

Our philosophy is that art and the ability to express yourself creatively should be available to everyone.“It's a life tool. A way to process what we're going through, celebrate what's beautiful, and stay grounded when things get hard.”

Aside from being beautiful and aesthetically designed, every workbook page is intentionally designed for deeper learning and development-with room for emotional check-ins, visual prompts, reflection exercises, and playful affirmations. Recent pages include:

1.“Let It Go” - color and release emotions tied to regret, anxiety, or sadness

2.“Kindness Challenge” - track acts of kindness and their emotional ripple

3.“Shine Through Your Words” - use bold lettering to explore voice and identity







The AATA Collaboration: Professional Support and Social Good Behind the Scenes

Grabie is proud to have partnered with the American Art Therapy Association, the nation's leading organization representing credentialed art therapists, for this workbook. 10% of the proceeds from each Rock Your Inner Strength workbook are donated directly to the American Art Therapy Association to support their mission of advancing mental health through art therapy. This ongoing contribution helps fund AATA's education, advocacy, and community-based therapeutic programs.

This collaboration also marks a significant milestone-bringing self-expression practices into everyday hands, making the benefits of art as therapy more accessible than ever to consumers. AATA President and art therapist Nadia Paredes shared:“Art Therapy is a well-defined credentialed mental health profession. That said, many people often ask us for accessible, creative tools they can use on their own to support everyday emotional well-being. While this workbook draws on art therapy principles, it is not a substitute for art therapy itself-which involves a trained professional guiding the therapeutic process. By translating clinical insights into creative, practical tools, we hope to make mental health support more approachable and empowering. These strength-based activities are here to help you reflect and reconnect with what's already working, inviting resilience and a sense of possibility in your everyday life.”







What's in the Box?

The Q3 2025“Rock Your Inner Strength” edition includes:

1. Therapeutic 4-Week Workbook (185gsm heavyweight mixed media paper)

2. Watercolor Pocket Sets (2 themes: Floral & Forest)

3. Dual-Tone Iridescent Glitter Acrylic Markers (Set of 8)

4. Black & White Extra Fine Tip Acrylic Paint Markers (Set of 6)

5. Dual-Tip Notetaking Pens (Set of 6 – Soft Serenity Series)

6. Custom Designed Collector's Box (perfect for gifting)

Each box is beautifully themed, vibrantly printed, and beginner-friendly- an invitation to slow down, turn off the screens, and reconnect with yourself.

Accessible, Flexible, and Designed to Delight

Grabie's Quarterly Art Club Box is available via subscription or one-time purchase:

1. Subscription Price: $49.99

2. One-Time Purchase: $59.99

3. Delivery: Ships four times a year (March, June, September, December)

4. Skip-Friendly: Customers can pause any quarter after previewing themes on social media or via email

Deadlines are clearly posted by quarter. For instance, to receive the Spring 2025 box, users must subscribe by February 28; shipping begins March 3. This thoughtful structure lets users engage how and when they want-without pressure or surprise billing. And for those not on social media, theme previews are emailed each quarter to ensure full transparency.

Seen and Celebrated

Grabie's work hasn't gone unnoticed. The brand has been featured on NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS, and NYU, with praise for its ability to make therapeutic art playful and practical. Through its Grabie Art Fund, the company also donates art supplies to nonprofit programs supporting underserved communities. Perfect for therapists, creative souls, busy parents, or people simply looking for a better way to unwind, Grabie is strengthening their offering and positioning themselves to bring mental wellness and artistic expression to a wider audience.

To learn more or subscribe to the next box, visit:

pages/grabie-subscription-club