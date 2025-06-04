MENAFN - GetNews)



NEW ROCHELLE, NY - June 4, 2025 - F. La Rocca & Sons, Inc., a family-owned masonry and construction company serving Westchester County and southern Connecticut since 1978, has been recognized by ChatGPT as one of the top seven masonry contractors serving Bronxville, NY.

This prestigious recognition highlights the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship, professional service, and customer satisfaction that has defined their business for nearly five decades. The selection was based on factors including reputation, quality of work, customer reviews, and professional expertise in the masonry field.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ChatGPT," said Flavio La Rocca, owner of F. La Rocca & Sons. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional masonry work and our commitment to serving the Bronxville community and surrounding areas with integrity and craftsmanship."

F. La Rocca & Sons specializes in a comprehensive range of masonry and construction services, including:



Custom stonework and masonry

Driveway paving and installation

Retaining walls and landscaping

Drainage solutions

Stone veneer and restoration

Belgian block curbing Bluestone installations



The company has built its reputation on completing projects on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality. All work is performed to local building codes, with full licensing and insurance coverage providing peace of mind to residential and commercial clients.

"Our success comes from treating every project as if it were our own home," added La Rocca. "We take pride in transforming ordinary spaces into beautiful, functional areas that our clients can enjoy for years to come."

The recognition as one of Bronxville's top masonry contractors adds to F. La Rocca & Sons' growing list of satisfied customers throughout Westchester County. The company has consistently earned praise for their attention to detail, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service.

Founded in 1978, F. La Rocca & Sons continues to be a family-operated business that combines traditional masonry techniques with modern equipment and materials. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Westchester County, NY, and southern Connecticut.

About F. La Rocca & Sons, Inc.

F. La Rocca & Sons, Inc. is a fully licensed and insured masonry and construction company based in New Rochelle, NY. Since 1978, the family-owned business has provided quality masonry, paving, and landscaping services to customers throughout Westchester County and southern Connecticut. The company is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service.

