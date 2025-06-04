From Skin Struggles To Style Solutions: QLOTHO Launches Skin-First Fashion Brand For People With Sensitive Skin

Toronto, Canada - In an industry driven by trends and fast production cycles, a quiet fashion revolution is taking root-one that puts skin health at the forefront. Introducing QLOTHO , a clothing label born out of necessity, built with science, and designed for comfort without compromise.

A Brand with Heart, Not Just Hype

What began as a mother's mission has become a growing community - yoga teachers, remote workers, and people with chronic skin conditions who say QLOTHO is the first brand that truly sees them.

Looking ahead, the brand is developing adaptive designs for individuals with sensory processing disorders and expanding its offerings with new fabric innovations.

“Skin is our first barrier, our interface with the world,” says Peredo.“QLOTHO is about honoring that-designing for skin first, then engineering for life.”

About QLOTHO

Founded by Ayesa Peredo, QLOTHO is a skin-sensitive fashion label with Scandinavian design roots.

Known for its SeaCell-powered fabrics, toxin-free dyes, and minimalist design, QLOTHO is redefining what it means to dress well-with wellness in every fiber.

For interviews, media kits, or product samples, contact:

Anne Alina – External Relations

