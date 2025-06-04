Avalon Insurance Group Empowers Contractors And Business Owners With Tailored Insurance Solutions

Wyoming, MI - Avalon Insurance Group, operating under Garcia Agency LLC, is redefining the insurance landscape for contractors and business owners across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Under the leadership of President Phil Garcia, the firm specializes in providing customized insurance solutions that help clients reduce claims, manage costs, and secure appropriate coverage to confidently undertake larger projects.

With over two decades of industry experience, Phil Garcia has cultivated a reputation for delivering personalized service and comprehensive coverage options. Avalon Insurance Group offers a wide range of services, including personal insurance (auto, homeowners, motorcycle), business insurance (commercial property, general liability, workers' compensation), and life insurance (individual life, final expense, fixed annuities, mortgage protection).

As an independent agency, Avalon Insurance Group partners with major carriers such as Safeco, Nationwide, Progressive, and The Hartford, ensuring clients receive the best coverage tailored to their specific needs.

"Our mission is to empower contractors and business owners by providing insurance solutions that not only protect their assets but also support their growth," said Phil Garcia, President of Avalon Insurance Group. "We understand the unique challenges they face and are committed to helping them navigate the complexities of insurance with confidence."

Avalon Insurance Group's dedication to excellence is reflected in its positive client feedback and active community engagement. The agency maintains a strong presence on social media platforms, including Facebook, where they share updates and interact with the community.

Phil Garcia

President, Avalon Insurance Group

Phone: (616) 606-3502

Email: ...

Website: