Ross Lobato Launches Body Evolution Labs: A New Era Of Science-Backed Weight Loss And Body Contouring In Layton, Utah

Layton, UT - Ross Lobato, alongside his wife Shawna Stanger Lobato, proudly announces the opening of Body Evolution Labs, a premier medical spa in Davis County dedicated to transformative, non-invasive weight loss and body sculpting solutions.

Located at 1454 N Hill Field Rd, Suite #1, Body Evolution Labs offers a range of services designed to help clients achieve their health and aesthetic goals. The clinic specializes in FDA-approved GLP-1 weight loss programs utilizing Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, which have been shown to help clients lose 15–20% of their body weight.

"We combine medical insight with real-life results," says Ross Lobato. "No gimmicks, no shortcuts-just proven treatments and personalized care that put your goals front and center." bodyevolution-labs

Services Offered:



GLP-1 Weight Loss Programs: Personalized plans using Semaglutide and Tirzepatide to promote significant weight loss and improve metabolic health.

Non-Invasive Body Sculpting: Advanced technologies like cryolipolysis and EMsculpt Neo to target stubborn fat areas and enhance muscle tone. Health & Life Coaching: Comprehensive support to help clients build sustainable habits for lasting wellness.



Body Evolution Labs is committed to providing a holistic approach to health and wellness, ensuring clients receive the support they need on their journey to a healthier lifestyle.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit bodyevolution-labs or contact Ross Lobato at 385-732-4212 or ....

About Body Evolution Labs:

Founded by Ross and Shawna Lobato, Body Evolution Labs is a medical spa in Layton, Utah, offering science-backed weight loss and body contouring treatments. The clinic focuses on personalized care, utilizing advanced technologies and FDA-approved medications to help clients achieve their health and aesthetic goals.