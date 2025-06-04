Busselton Beckons: Margaret River Properties Unveils Premier Coastal Getaways

Busselton, WA - 4 June, 2025 - Margaret River Properties is thrilled to showcase its curated collection of holiday homes in Busselton, inviting travellers to experience the charm of Western Australia's beloved coastal town.

A Coastal Haven for Every Traveller

Busselton, renowned for its pristine beaches and vibrant community, offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. From the iconic 1.8km timber jetty to the underwater observatory teeming with marine life, visitors are spoilt for choice.

Tailored Stays with Margaret River Properties

Understanding the unique needs of each guest, Margaret River Properties provides a variety of accommodations in Busselton :



Family-Friendly Homes : Spacious properties equipped with modern amenities, ensuring comfort for all ages.

Couples Retreats : Intimate settings perfect for romantic getaways.

Pet-Friendly Options : Because holidays are better with your furry friends. Luxury Escapes : Premium homes boasting exquisite interiors and breathtaking views.









Experience Busselton Like Never Before

Beyond the comfort of their accommodations, guests can immerse themselves in Busselton's rich offerings:



Art and Culture : Explore local galleries, studios, and the vibrant street art scene.

Culinary Delights : Savour fresh seafood, artisan cheeses, and world-class wines. Festivals and Events : From the CinefestOZ Film Festival to the Busselton Fringe Festival, there's always something happening.



About Margaret River Properties

Margaret River Properties is dedicated to providing exceptional holiday experiences in Western Australia's South West. With a portfolio spanning Busselton, Dunsborough, Yallingup, and beyond, they offer meticulously maintained homes that cater to diverse traveller needs.











