Sheldon Peters Founder Of SP Publishing, Inc Launches M&A Fund To Acquire Home Service-Based Businesses

Seasoned real estate investor and business coach Sheldon Peters has announced the launch of a new mergers and acquisitions (M&A) fund dedicated to the home service sector. This fund targets businesses in construction, HVAC, roofing, and other home services industries, focusing on companies with annual revenues between $3 million and $10 million.

Peters sees significant untapped potential in this sector, remarking,“The home service sector is often overlooked, but it is integral to daily life in America. It's a steady industry that's been around for generations, and now it's ready for consolidation. Many smaller companies in this space don't get the attention of large corporations, creating a real opportunity for growth.”

With a wealth of experience and more than 1,000 real estate transactions under his belt, Peters is no stranger to the business world. Over his 15-year career, he has mentored and coached countless investors and has ownership stakes in a number of service-oriented businesses. His deep expertise and hands-on experience in the sector uniquely position him to lead this new initiative.

“We're currently raising capital from accredited investors, but we don't have much allocation left,” Sheldon Peters added.

The M&A fund, managed by Sheldon Peters Business Acquisition and Syndications, is designed to fuel the growth of essential home service businesses. By focusing on businesses with $3-$10 million in annual revenue, the fund aims to provide the capital needed for consolidation, operational improvements, and enhanced market competitiveness.

By leveraging Peters' industry knowledge and experience, the fund seeks to identify businesses that can thrive under strategic investments, offering them the chance to scale and grow in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

