Custom Living Care Offers Free Pediatric Care Consultations For Georgia Families In Need Of In-Home Medical Support

MENAFN - GetNews) Families with medically fragile children often face difficult questions about how to get the care their child needs at home, without sacrificing safety or quality. Custom Living Care, a leading pediatric home health care agency in Georgia, is addressing this challenge by offering free consultations to help families understand their options for in-home nursing services.

ATLANTA, GA - Families with medically fragile children often face difficult questions about how to get the care their child needs at home, without sacrificing safety or quality. Custom Living Care, a leading pediatric home health care agency in Georgia, is addressing this challenge by offering free consultations to help families understand their options for in-home nursing services.

These no-obligation consultations provide parents and guardians with professional guidance, eligibility assessments, and personalized recommendations tailored to their child's unique medical needs. Whether a child requires skilled nursing for complex medical conditions or help with daily activities, Custom Living Care ensures families feel confident and informed every step of the way.

“With so many moving pieces involved in managing a child's care, especially when Medicaid and home health services are involved, families need an experienced team to walk with them,” said a Custom Living Care representative.“Our free consultations are designed to offer clarity, comfort, and a path forward.”

As a participating provider in the Georgia Pediatric Program (GAPP), Custom Living Care offers free services through Medicaid for children under 21 who meet clinical criteria. Their team supports families through the entire process, from the initial consultation to developing a comprehensive, individualized care plan.

Services offered by Custom Living Care include:



Skilled Nursing (RN & LPN) – Providing clinical support such as medication administration, tracheostomy and gastrostomy care, seizure observation, and respiratory therapy.

Personal Daily Care Assistance – Help with feeding, bathing, toileting, mobility, and other essential activities that promote comfort and dignity. Home-Based Pediatric Care Planning – Coordinated with physicians, families, and GAPP to ensure every child receives care that fits their condition and home environment.



Families don't need to navigate the system alone. Custom Living Care's team of compassionate healthcare professionals helps explain benefits, determine eligibility, and coordinate services from day one.

Parents and caregivers can schedule a free consultation today at .

About Custom Living Care

Custom Living Care is a pediatric home health care agency in Georgia, dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable care tailored to each client's needs. The agency's team consists of experienced and compassionate professionals, including Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants, all of whom are fully licensed, background-checked, CPR-certified, and TB-tested to ensure safety and excellence in care. Specializing in pediatric healthcare services, Custom Living Care offers families trusted, professional support.