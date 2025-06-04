New Hope For Knee Pain In St. Charles: Complete Performance Chiropractic Now Offers Decompression + Class IV Laser Combo

MENAFN - GetNews)



St. Charles, MO - June 4, 2025 - Knee pain is a growing epidemic-impacting mobility, limiting independence, and driving people toward costly, high-risk surgeries. But in St. Charles, Missouri, a breakthrough non-invasive option is changing lives.

Dr. Eric Leitman, founder of Complete Performance Chiropractic, has launched a dual-therapy program combining Knee-on-Trac Decompression Therapy with Class IV Laser Therapy, giving patients a real alternative to pills, injections, and knee replacement surgeries.

“We built this program for people who were told surgery was their only option,” says Dr. Leitman.“There's a better path-and we're making it available right here in St. Charles.”

The Problem: Chronic Knee Pain Is Stealing Quality of Life

From osteoarthritis to old sports injuries, knee pain keeps millions of Americans from living the life they want. Climbing stairs becomes a chore. Simple errands are exhausting. Many people can't walk, work, or play without pain.

The most common“solutions” aren't solutions at all:



Cortisone injections offer temporary relief and break down cartilage over time.

NSAIDs and pain meds mask symptoms but come with side effects and don't fix anything.

Physical therapy helps, but many patients plateau or can't perform exercises due to pain. Surgery is expensive, painful, and not always successful.

Patients are left frustrated, stuck in a loop of symptom management, with no real path to healing.

The Breakthrough: Mechanical Decompression + Cellular Regeneration

What makes this new treatment program so effective is the two-pronged approach:

1. Knee-on-Trac Decompression Therapy

Knee-on-Trac is a cutting-edge decompression device that isolates the knee and applies safe, measured traction. This gently stretches the joint, reduces pressure, and improves joint space.

Benefits of Knee-on-Trac:



Reduces inflammation and swelling

Increases range of motion

Improves synovial fluid circulation

Creates space between bones (critical for bone-on-bone knees) Helps the knee heal and restore function

2. Class IV Laser Therapy

This isn't your average laser pointer. Class IV Laser Therapy uses specific light wavelengths that penetrate deeply into tissues, triggering a biological response known as photobiomodulation.

Benefits of Class IV Laser:



Boosts cellular metabolism and energy (ATP)

Promotes tissue regeneration

Accelerates healing of ligaments and cartilage

Increases blood flow Relieves deep joint pain fast

“Knee-on-Trac opens the joint up. The laser gets inside and helps the body heal. It's the perfect one-two punch,” explains Dr. Leitman.

Who Is This For?

This therapy is ideal for adults and seniors dealing with:



Osteoarthritis (mild to severe)

Bone-on-bone joint conditions

Chronic inflammation

Meniscus injuries (non-surgical candidates)

Degenerative joint disease

Failed knee surgeries

Baker's cysts

Tendonitis or ligament strain

Patellar tracking issues General age-related wear and tear

If you've been told to“live with it” or that“surgery is your only option”-this program is for you.

What Makes This Program Unique?

While other clinics may offer laser or basic physical therapy, Complete Performance Chiropractic is the first in St. Charles to combine Knee-on-Trac decompression with a Class IV therapeutic laser in a structured, progressive care program.

This protocol:



Doesn't require downtime

Has no side effects

Is completely drug-free

Targets the root cause (joint pressure and cellular breakdown) Customizes treatment plans to each patient's condition and goals

Patients report results such as walking without limping, climbing stairs pain-free, sleeping better, and even canceling scheduled surgeries after treatment.

Patient Success Stories: From the Brink of Surgery to Relief

Kyle K.“Dr. Leitman is one of a kind! His ability to explain the situation so anyone can understand with diagrams and examples is amazing. Even better now with a functional medicine license . Top notch in my book.”

Paige L.“Dr. Leitman is very knowledgeable and informative and keeps me going! Krissy at the front desk is always smiling and makes my day better when I come in! I enjoy every visit!”

Sharon O.“Great Chiropractor! Listens to you about your problem, and offers suggestions to solve it. I have been going to him for years and he keeps me as pain free as possible!”

What to Expect: The Complete Performance Knee Relief ExperienceInitial Consultation



Detailed health history

Orthopedic testing

Knee imaging review (if applicable) Functional movement assessment

Personalized Plan

If results are promising, a custom treatment plan is designed around the patient's pain level, goals, and overall health.

FAQs: What You Need to Know

Q: How long is each session? A typical treatment lasts about 20–25 minutes-10-15 minutes of decompression and 8-10 minutes of laser therapy.

Q: How many sessions are needed? While some relief can be felt immediately, a full plan often runs 5–6 weeks depending on severity.

Q: Does it hurt? No. Both therapies are painless and relaxing. Some patients even fall asleep during laser treatment.

Q: Is this covered by insurance? Unfortunately, no. These advanced technologies are considered elective, but affordable payment plans are available.

Why Dr. Leitman Built This Program

“I've seen too many people lose their quality of life because of knee pain. I wanted a way to actually help people heal-not just cope,” Dr. Leitman explains.“This program combines science, real-world results, and non-invasive tools to give people their lives back. I also use this on myself.”

With over 12+ years of clinical experience, Dr. Leitman is trusted by athletes, active seniors, and families throughout St. Charles and the region. He's known for taking a patient-first approach-listening deeply, explaining clearly, and delivering results.

Now Accepting New Patients: Try the Program Risk-Free

To introduce this program to the St. Charles community, Complete Performance Chiropractic is offering a limited-time FREE CONSULTATION.

Don't Let Knee Pain Win-There's a Better Way

Knee pain can be a prison. But it doesn't have to be. There's a path forward that doesn't involve going under the knife or popping pills for life.

If you're ready for a real solution backed by science and trusted by patients, the team at Complete Performance Chiropractic is ready to help.

Call (636) 925-1919

Visit

Located in St. Charles, MO

About Complete Performance Chiropractic

Complete Performance Chiropractic is a results-driven chiropractic and wellness center located in St. Charles, MO. Founded by Dr. Eric Leitman, the clinic offers advanced treatments including Spinal Decompression, Class IV Laser Therapy, Acupuncture, Functional Medicine, and now Knee-on-Trac Knee Decompression Therapy .

Their mission is simple: help patients move better, feel better, and live better-without drugs or surgery.