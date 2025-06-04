Global Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market: Trends, Forecasts, And Competitive Landscape (2025-2030)

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market by Ingredient (Whey & Casein Protein, Egg White, Collagen Protein, Heme Protein), Microbe (Yeast, Algae, Fungi, Bacteria), End User, Food & Beverage Application, and Region

The precision fermentation ingredients market is estimated to be USD 5.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 48.6% from 2025 to 2030. The precision fermentation ingredients industry is mainly fueled by the rising demand for sustainable and animal-free solutions for the food, pharma, and cosmetics industries. Some of the major drivers are higher consumer consciousness toward ethical consumption, requirements to lower greenhouse gas emissions related to conventional animal farming, and process advancements in synthetic biology that provide cost-efficient and scalable manufacturing of functional ingredients like proteins, enzymes, and vitamins. Government backing for emerging food technologies and heavy venture capital into food tech firms also drive the market's growth.

Precision Fermentation Ingredients Market Drivers

Precision fermentation drastically reduces greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption compared to conventional livestock farming. This makes it attractive to eco-conscious consumers and ESG-focused investors.Consumers are increasingly aware of animal welfare issues and antibiotic use in livestock. Precision fermentation offers a clean-label, cruelty-free alternative.These ingredients can be tailored to specific nutritional or functional needs-something that's difficult with conventional animal products.

By microbe type, the yeast segment holds a significant share of the precision fermentation ingredients market

The yeast segment accounts for a substantial share in the microbe type segment of the precision fermentation ingredients market due to its established application for the production of a vast number of functional ingredients, including proteins, enzymes, and vitamins. The ease of genetic manipulation, high yield, and capability of yeast to cultivate on low-cost substrates render it a host organism of choice for commercial production. Its performance and credibility in providing stable yields have made it a central player in the growth of precision-fermented ingredients in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical uses.

By ingredient type, the whey & casein protein segment is expected to lead the precision fermentation ingredients market

Whey and casein proteins hold a significant share within the ingredient type segment of the precision fermentation ingredients market. Due to their superior nutritional profile and functionality, these animal-identical dairy proteins are widely used in applications such as dairy alternatives, sports nutrition, and functional foods. Precision fermentation enables the production of whey and casein without animals, offering a sustainable solution that appeals to both environmentally conscious and lactose-intolerant consumers. Their versatility and growing demand for clean-label, high-protein products continue to drive their dominant position in the market.

Based on region, Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the precision fermentation ingredients market

Europe holds a significant share of the precision fermentation ingredients market because of its robust regulatory backing for sustainable food innovation, increasing plant-based and animal-free product demand, and increased consumer environmental and ethical awareness. The region includes Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, which are now leading hubs for startups and research organizations in this area.

Additionally, Europe's established food and beverage sector is quickly embracing precision-fermented ingredients to address changing consumer tastes. Having such large food producers partner with biotech companies and the trend toward cleaner, label-economical formulations supports the region's adoption level. These, together with an aggressive thrust for meeting climate objectives, make Europe a significant driver for the growth of the precision fermentation ingredients market.

Leading Precision Fermentation Ingredients Companies :

The report profiles key players such as Perfect Day, Inc. (US), Geltor (US), The EVERY Company (US), Impossible Foods Inc. (US), ImaginDairy Ltd. (Israel), Shiru, Inc. (US), FORMO FOODS GMBH (Germany), EDEN BREW (Australia), Change Foods (US), New Culture (US), Helaina Inc. (US), Naplasol (Belgium), Myco Technology, Inc. (US), Remilk Ltd. (Israel), and Triton Algae Innovations (US).

Recent Developments in the Precision Fermentation Ingredients Industry :

In April 2025, Formo Foods launched its animal-free cheeses made with koji protein across more than 2,000 REWE, BILLA, and Metro retail locations in Germany and Austria.In March 2025, Shiru partnered with GreenLab, a specialist in plant-based protein expression, to accelerate the commercialization of novel food proteins.In February 2025, ImaginDairy, an Israel-based food-tech company specializing in sustainable animal-free dairy proteins, entered into a multi-year collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks, a leader in cell programming and biosecurity. The partnership aims to accelerate the development of cost-effective, animal-free, non-whey dairy proteins for global markets.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.